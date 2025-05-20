Recommended reading

Jonas Vingegaard says race doctor 'never once checked me for a concussion' after Paris-Nice crash

By published

Dane calls for change to in-race concussion protocol after being allowed to race on with a visible facial injury

Team Visma-Lease a Bike&#039;s Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard reacts prior to the start of the 5th stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race, 203,3 km between Saint-Just-en-Chevalet and La CÃ´te-Saint-AndrÃ©, on March 13, 2025. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
Jonas Vingegaard: 'For me, that was a bit odd that they didn't check me for a concussion' at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonas Vingegaard has spoken at length for the first time about the concussion he suffered at Paris-Nice in March, with the Dane calling for a rethink of cycling's concussion protocol.

The two-time Tour de France winner is preparing for this year's race at a Visma-Lease A Bike training camp at altitude in Sierra Nevada, Spain, but he took time out from training for a press conference in which he discussed his spring-altering crash, and its after-effects in detail.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. She writes and edits at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. She has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel, and her favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from 2024 include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.