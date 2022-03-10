Giro d'Italia Donne 2022

Stages

  • Giro d'Italia Donne 2022
    30 June 2022 - 10 July 2022 | Italy | Women's WorldTour
    • Stage 1 | Cagliari - Cagliari (ITT)
      2022-06-30 4.7km
    • Stage 2 | Villasimius - Tortoli
      2022-07-01 117.3km
    • Stage 3 | Cala Gonone - Olbia
      2022-07-02 112.7km
    • Stage 4 | Cesena - Cesena
      2022-07-04 120.9km
    • Stage 5 | Carpi - Reggio Emilia
      2022-07-05 123km
    • Stage 6 | Sarnico - Bergamo
      2022-07-06 114.7km
    • Stage 7 | Prevalle - Passo Maniva
      2022-07-07 113.4km
    • Stage 8 | Rovereto - Aldeno
      2022-07-08 92.2km
    • Stage 9 | San Michele All’Adige - San Lorenzo Dorsino
      2022-07-09 112.8km
    • Stage 10 | Abano Terme - Padova
      2022-07-10 90.5km

