Giro d'Italia Donne 2022
Posted published
Stages
-
Giro d'Italia Donne 202230 June 2022 - 10 July 2022 | Italy | Women's WorldTour
-
Stage 1 | Cagliari - Cagliari (ITT)2022-06-30 4.7km
-
Stage 2 | Villasimius - Tortoli2022-07-01 117.3km
-
Stage 3 | Cala Gonone - Olbia2022-07-02 112.7km
-
Stage 4 | Cesena - Cesena2022-07-04 120.9km
-
Stage 5 | Carpi - Reggio Emilia2022-07-05 123km
-
Stage 6 | Sarnico - Bergamo2022-07-06 114.7km
-
Stage 7 | Prevalle - Passo Maniva2022-07-07 113.4km
-
Stage 8 | Rovereto - Aldeno2022-07-08 92.2km
-
Stage 9 | San Michele All’Adige - San Lorenzo Dorsino2022-07-09 112.8km
-
Stage 10 | Abano Terme - Padova2022-07-10 90.5km
-
Latest Content on the Race
Giro d'Italia Donne route revealed with promise of live TV, €250,000 prize money
By Kirsten Frattini published
News All the details of the 33rd edition featuring mountain-top finish at Passo Maniva
Van Vleuten: Tour de France is my big goal, Giro and Vuelta need to 'step up'
By Kirsten Frattini published
Feature FDJ boss Delcourt also asks race organisers for more 'professionalism' and 'respect' for the women's peloton
Elisa Longo Borghini: It's possible to do the Giro-Tour double in 2022
By Kirsten Frattini published
News ‘You need to be a big champion to do so, but it can be done’ says Italian champion
10 most memorable moments of 2021
By Jackie Tyson, Laura Weislo, Patrick Fletcher, Daniel Benson, Simone Giuliani published
Feature Highlights and puzzle pieces from the peloton that made headlines this past season
Five conclusions from the Giro d'Italia Donne
By Amy Jones published
Analysis The Giro Donne is over for another year, but what have we learned from the race?
Deignan denied stage 10 victory but proud of fourth overall at Giro d'Italia Donne
By Kirsten Frattini published
News Trek-Segafredo teammate Brand takes home green mountain jersey
Van der Breggen wins fourth Giro d‘Italia Donne as SD Worx dominate
By Lukas Knöfler published
News Olympic Games next goal in Van der Breggen’s final season
Coryn Rivera: I had an angel on my shoulder today
By Amy Jones published
News American dedicates first Giro d'Italia Donne stage win to late father
Chapman suffers asthma attack that 'had her by the throat' at Giro d'Italia Donne
By Kirsten Frattini published
News 'There’s literally nothing else you can focus on except trying to breathe' says FDJ rider forced to pull out on stage 10
