Giro d'Italia route reveal 'finally' reset for January 13 in Rome

After a delay of two months, the official route presentation for the 2025 Giro d'Italia and the Giro d'Italia Women has been set for January 13.

Organisers RCS Sports made the announcement on social media channels for the pair of Grand Tours on Wednesday, that "finally" the formal presentation event will be held on the second Monday of the new year from the Auditorium della Musica Ennio Morricone in Rome.

The live event, which also has been broadcast for global viewers, is scheduled to begin at 18:00 local time. Rome is expected to be announced as the final stage for Giro on June 1, which would confirm its participation for a third consecutive year. The Grand Partenza and the opening stages of the 2025 Giro are expected to take place in Albania, beginning Friday, May 9.

The route of the Giro d'Italia Women will take place July 6-13 for a 36th edition, with the town of Aprica in the province of Sondrio expected to host a stage finish. Speculation swirls about the inclusion of the famous Passo di Mortirolo, last included as the Cima Coppi for women in 2016, as it is located in the same area of northern Lombardy.

The original route announcement was scheduled for November 12, but was postponed at the end of October for 'technical problems'. There was speculation in the media of possible logistical and financial difficulties surrounding the opening few days of the Giro in Albania, and that the Grand Partenza could take place in Sicily.

Organisers spoke on the 'Race Radio' weekly broadcast by RAI Sport saying that the routes have been solidified for many weeks and that the delay was due to "internal problems".

"You will know everything in January, the month of the presentation: you will know where it will start and where it will arrive," Mauro Vengi, director of the Giro d'Italia, was reported to say on 'Race Radio' by Quotidiano Sportivo.

"It is an important year, because it is the year of Jubilee, and so along the way, there will be many 'goodies' that you will discover in due time."

Organisers may also clear up questions at the route presentation about the sponsorship of the pink leader's jersey, the contract with Italian company Enel set to expire at the end of 2024 and reportedly worth up to €8 million. Enel has sponsored the Giro since 2016.

According to AS.com, the 2025 route for the men's Giro will include a pair of time trials, a stage summit finish at Sestrieres and a stage across the infamous Stelvio.

The official unveiling of the 2025 Vuelta a España route has been set for December 19 in Madrid, that Grand Tour is expected to begin in Italy.