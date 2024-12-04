Giro d'Italia route reveal 'finally' reset for January 13 in Rome

Organisers promise to announce 'goodies' for men's and women's Grand Tours

2024 Giro d'Italia winner Tadej Pogačar poses with the Trofeo Senza Fine with Rome as the background (Image credit: Luca Bettini / AFP / Getty Images)

After a delay of two months, the official route presentation for the 2025 Giro d'Italia and the Giro d'Italia Women has been set for January 13. 

Organisers RCS Sports made the announcement on social media channels for the pair of Grand Tours on Wednesday, that "finally" the formal presentation event will be held on the second Monday of the new year from the Auditorium della Musica Ennio Morricone in Rome. 

