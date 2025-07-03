How to watch Giro d'Italia Women 2025: Live streams, TV coverage

The biggest month of the Women's WorldTour calendar is upon us, with July bringing us the Giro d'Italia Women (July 6-13) and Tour de France Femmes (July 26-August 3). Read on for all the information on how to watch the Giro d'Italia Women this July.

The 2025 Giro d'Italia Women begins in Bergamo on July 6 and finishes in Imola on July 13, with the women's peloton taking on 940km of racing over eight stages.

The race welcomes back reigning champion Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) as the home favourite aims to defend her title. Other top names lining up at the start in Bergamo include Movistar pairing Marlen Reusser and Lianne Lippert, FDJ-Suez duo Juliette Labous and Evita Muzic, Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime), Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease A Bike), and Marta Cavalli (Picnic-PostNL).

► See also: How to watch the Tour de France 2025

The race begins with a 14.2km time trial in Bergamo before heading into the mountains for stage 2, a 92km summit finish at Aprica. Stage 3 crosses the Passo del Tonale before descending to a flat finish in Trento, while stage 4 is another challenging day, a 142km race to the summit finish at Pianezze.

Stage 5 is a pan-flat 120km sprint stage from Mirano to Monselice, while stage 6 passes through San Marino and into the hills for a 145km race to Terre Roveresche. Another mountain-top finish follows on the 150km stage 7 to Monte Nerone, before the final day, a hill-packed 134km stage which finishes on the F1 race circuit in Imola.

Where to watch the Giro d'Italia Women in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch the Giro d'Italia Women through TNT Sports and Discovery+.

For TV viewers, the specific TNT Sports channel will vary daily. Online, all stages are available to watch on the Discovery+ streaming platform.

You can get TNT Sports on your TV through various pay-TV packages, while Discovery+ subscriptions cost £30.99 a month.

Where to watch the Giro d'Italia Women in the US

The Giro d'Italia Women will have live coverage in the USA on the streaming service Max, which costs $19.98 a month.

Where to watch the Giro d'Italia Women in Canada

In Canada, will be shown live on the cycling streaming service FloBikes.

A subscription to Flobikes, which has pretty much every race you could wish to want for Canadian viewers, costs $39.99 a month or $203.88 for the year.

Can I watch the Giro d'Italia Women in Australia?

The Giro d'Italia Women will, unfortunately, not be aired in Australia in 2025. SBS don't hold the rights to the race.

SBS will, however, be airing the Tour de France Femmes later in the month live on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Can I watch the Giro d'Italia Women for free?

You can watch the Giro d'Italia Women for free via the Italian national broadcaster RAI, with coverage airing live on television and also on the streaming service RAI Play.

Watch the Giro d'Italia Women from anywhere

Away from home during the Giro d'Italia Women? A VPN will ensure you don't miss a moment.

It's summer holidays time for many but if you're abroad for some of the stages, that doesn't mean you have to miss out. Virtual Private Networks are internet security software that re-route your traffic through remote servers, effectively altering your device's location to appear to be in any country in the world. This means you can bypass the geo-restrictions you get on most streaming platforms, and enjoy your usual coverage no matter where you are.

VPNs are great for staying safe online, especially when using unfamiliar WiFi or data connections, and they can also offer better playback speeds.

Exclusive offer: NordVPN mega-deal 70% off | Extra 4 months FREE | Amazon voucher Just in time for the Tour de France, NordVPN is better value than ever. In this exclusive deal for Cyclingnews readers, you'll not only save over 70% on a two-year plan but also get an extra four months added on for free, plus up to $50/£50 in Amazon gift cards.

To take advantage while it lasts, head to the deal, sign up to a qualifying two-year NordVPN plan, and you'll see the four months added to the discount. Once you've reached the end of the free trial period, after 30 days, your Amazon voucher will land in your inbox.