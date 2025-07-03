How to watch Giro d'Italia Women 2025: Live streams, TV coverage

By published

All the information on viewing details for the second women's Grand Tour of the season, from July 6-13

ROA DE DUERO, SPAIN - MAY 23: Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and Uae Team Adq attacks during the 10th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2025, Stage 2 a 122km stage from Villalba de Duero to Roa de Duero / #UCIWWT / on May 23, 2025 in Roa de Duero, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
2024 winner, Italian champion Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ), headlines the 2025 Giro d'Italia Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

The biggest month of the Women's WorldTour calendar is upon us, with July bringing us the Giro d'Italia Women (July 6-13) and Tour de France Femmes (July 26-August 3). Read on for all the information on how to watch the Giro d'Italia Women this July.

Key information

► Date: July 6-13, 2025

Location: Italy

► Category: UCI Women's WorldTour

TV & Streaming: TNT Sports/Discovery+ (UK), Max (USA), FloBikes (Canada)

Free stream: RAI (Italy)

Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Exclusive offer: NordVPN mega-deal

Exclusive offer: NordVPN mega-deal

70% off | Extra 4 months FREE | Amazon voucher

Just in time for the Tour de France, NordVPN is better value than ever. In this exclusive deal for Cyclingnews readers, you'll not only save over 70% on a two-year plan but also get an extra four months added on for free, plus up to $50/£50 in Amazon gift cards.

View Deal
Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. She writes and edits at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.