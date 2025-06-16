Recommended reading

Major date change sees Giro d'Italia Women shift to late May in 2026

A new spot on the calendar could bring more visibility to the Italian Grand Tour

Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and Team Lidl - Trek - Pink Leader Jersey celebrates at podium as overall final race winner during the 35th Giro d&#039;Italia Women 2024, Stage 8 a 117km stage from Pescara to L&#039;Aquila / #UCIWWT / on July 14, 2024 in L&#039;Aquila, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Elisa Longo Borghini celebrates winning the 2024 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

The women's Giro d'Italia will undergo a major date change next year, shifting away from its traditional July spot on the international calendar, where it has overlapped with the Tour de France.

The UCI announced that the event will take place from May 30 to June 7, 2026, marking its own spot on the calendar, which could promote increased visibility for the Italian Grand Tour.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

