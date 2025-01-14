'If my best means I win, then that's great' - Elisa Longo Borghini targets second Giro d'Italia Women victory in 2025

Italian puts the Giro before the Tour de France Femmes in first season with UAE Team ADQ

Elisa Longo Borghini celebrates at podium as overall final race winner during the 35th Giro dItalia Women 2024
Elisa Longo Borghini will target a second consecutive Giro d'Italia Women victory in 2025, keen to add her name to the spectacular 'Infinita' winner's trophy for a second time.

The Italian national champion has moved to a leadership role at UAE Team ADQ to get out of her 'comfort zone' created during her six years at Lidl-Trek but wants to win a second maglia rosa before going into the Tour de France Femmes and the World Championships in Rwanda.

