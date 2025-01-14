'If my best means I win, then that's great' - Elisa Longo Borghini targets second Giro d'Italia Women victory in 2025

Elisa Longo Borghini will target a second consecutive Giro d'Italia Women victory in 2025, keen to add her name to the spectacular 'Infinita' winner's trophy for a second time.

The Italian national champion has moved to a leadership role at UAE Team ADQ to get out of her 'comfort zone' created during her six years at Lidl-Trek but wants to win a second maglia rosa before going into the Tour de France Femmes and the World Championships in Rwanda.

"I want to be at my best for the Giro and simply hope to do my best. If my best means I win, then that's great," Longo Borghini revealed at the Giro d'Italia Women route presentation in Rome on Monday.

"I like the route a lot. It's open to lots of tactics and race scenarios. It suits my abilities pretty well too.

"I especially like the final Imola stage. I lost the world title there in 2020 and want to make up for that. I hope to have more 'grinta' and so do better than a podium placing."

A video montage shown during Monday's route presentation captured Longo Borghini's emotions after she started the final stage just one second ahead of Lotte Kopecky. She attacked on the climb to the finish in L'Aquila to win the Maglia Rosa by 21 seconds.

Longo Borghini first rode the Giro in 2011 and finished on the podium in 2020 and 2017. She was second overall in 2023 when she crashed out, making her 2024 victory even more significant. She also became the first Italian winner since Fabiana Luperini in 2008.

"Winning in L'Aquila last year, wearing the maglia rosa from start to finish and then sealing victory on the final stage was incredible, it was the best win of my career," she revealed.

"I usually don't watch any of my wins, so it was special to see it at the presentation. It all helps me realise that I won the Giro and makes me emotional."

The 2025 Giro d'Italia Women will be held between July 6-13 and includes eight stages including a time trial, three summit finishes at Aprica, Valdobbiadene and Monte Nerone and a final hilly stage around the Imola circuit that hosted the 2020 World Championships. The Tour de France Femmes comes just two weeks later from July 26-August 3, forcing Longo Borghini and her rivals to make some difficult decisions.

Longo Borghini has endured a love-hate relationship with the Tour de France Femmes, abandoning in 2023 due to a skin infection and then not starting in 2024 after a training crash shortly before the start. In 2025 she wants to rebuild her love for the Tour.

"The Tour de France is on my calendar but it's in second place behind the Giro because of the love I have for my home race and because I won last year," she explained.

"Winning the 2024 Giro has given me a lot of 'grinta' and determination. The pressure is off my shoulders now, I've won the Giro. Now it's up to everyone else to feel the pressure."

Longo Borghini will soon go to Mount Teide for pre-season altitude training and then make her season debut in the new UAE Team ADQ colours at the UAE Tour in February. She will then target Strade Bianche in early March, the spring Classics and the Ardennes, especially Liege-Bastogne-Liege.