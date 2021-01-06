Turbo trainers in stock: Latest availability roundup
By Cyclingnews
Get 12% off an Elite direct-drive smart turbo trainer while stocks last
Ever since lockdown measures started being imposed around the world in March 2020, the availability of turbo trainers and surrounding indoor cycling tech has been on a lockdown of its own.
As restrictions eased and factories reopened, turbo trainers did return to shelves, but as the popularity of indoor cycling continued to grow, not to mention the arrival of winter, it's been particularly difficult to find turbo trainers in stock.
With the news of yet another national lockdown for the UK, and the USA seeing varying levels of statewide restrictions, stock is dwindling once again.
So to save you the effort of browsing retailers or even overspending on a second-hand unit from eBay, we'll be keeping our ear to the ground and rounding up the best turbo trainers in stock, and listing them below.
Act fast though, they're not going to stick around for long.
Turbo trainers in stock: Our picks
Wahoo Kickr Core
Wahoo US: $899.99 | Evans Cycles UK: £699.99 | Wahoo AU: $1,249.95
The Wahoo Kickr Core delivers an authentic and accurate indoor cycling experience, thanks to the brand's proven 5.4kg flywheel technology and the smooth and quiet belt motor drivetrain. When connected to your smartphone, tablet or laptop, you can use the Wahoo SUF Training app to automatically set your resistance. Meanwhile, the Kickr Core can simulate climbs of up to a 16 per cent gradient, and provides a maximum of 1,800W of resistance for you to power through. View Deal
Dumb turbo trainers in stock
LifeLine TT-01
$147.99 at Wiggle USA | £99.99 at Wiggle UK
If affordability is what you're after, then they don't get any better than this at the moment. When lockdown hit last year, the lowest-priced options were in the region of £200/$300 so if you're on the fence and wondering if they'll get any cheaper, the chances are they won't, at least not in the short term. View Deal
Saris 9902T
$229.99 at Jenson USA
Spend a little more than the super-budget options and you get a slightly more resilient system from specialist indoor cycling brand Saris. View Deal
Saris 1028T
£159.99 at Tredz UK
This unit from turbo trainer specialists, Saris, comes with a speed sensor, which means it can speak to Zwift and other apps in order to relay speed. However, unlike the smart trainers below, it cannot be controlled, meaning resistance must be controlled manually. View Deal
Elite Novo Force
$249.99 at Competitive Cyclist USA
At the $250 mark, you're getting a simple trainer designed with a little form as well as function. You get eight manual resistance settings controlled via a controller on your handlebars. View Deal
Tacx Boost
$299.99 at Competitive Cyclist USA
This is a recently relaunched trainer from Tacx, the Boost is a basic trainer designed to keep the noise down. It features a handlebar-mounted resistance control, a stable base and a front wheel riser block. View Deal
Saris Fluid2
$300.00 at REI USA
One of the higher-priced dumb trainers, the Fluid 2 uses a fluid-based resistance system, which basically gets stronger the harder you pedal, meaning no need for a controller on your bars. View Deal
Smart wheel-on turbo trainers in stock
Tacx Flow
$369.99 at Competitive Cyclist USA
The Flow is a smart trainer that measures speed, cadence, and most importantly, power. With magnetic resistance and an electric brake, the Flow is an affordable way into smart indoor cycling. View Deal
Wahoo Kickr Snap
Evans Cycles UK: £429.99 | Wahoo AU: $749.95
The Wahoo Kickr Snap features all the necessary tech to connect you to indoor cycling apps, but the wheel-on nature helps to keep the price down.
It features power accuracy of +/- 3%, a maximum resistance of 1,500 watts, as well as a maximum gradient simulation of 12%. The 10.5lb flywheel helps to offer a realistic road feel, and the included accessories make it compatible with road bikes of all styles. View Deal
Elite Tuo
$579.99 at Competitive Cyclist USA
One of the more expensive wheel-on units, thanks to its highly finished design that would look just at-home in your living room as it would in a garage. View Deal
Smart direct-drive turbo trainers in stock
Tacx Flux S
$749.99 at Competitive Cyclist USA
One of the lowest-priced direct drive trainers available. It's compatible with a range of bikes, offers up to 1,500 watts of resistance, 10% inclines and Bluetooth/ANT+ technology. View Deal
Elite Direto | 11-13% off at Wiggle
UK:
£769.99 £669.99 | USA: $899.99 $799.99 | AU: $1,299.99 $1,129.99
One of the only discounted turbo trainers available, and it means this top-spec trainer becomes very competitive in price.
It has a maximum resistance of 2,200 watts. It's compatible with all modern axle standards, features folding legs for ease of use, and with a 4.2kg flywheel, it's light enough to move around between sessions. View Deal
Wahoo Kickr Core
Wahoo US: $899.99 | Evans Cycles UK: £699.99 | Wahoo AU: $1,249.95
The Wahoo Kickr Core comes with a 5.4kg flywheel, it can simulate climbs of up to a 16 per cent gradient, and provides a maximum of 1,800W of resistance for you to power through. To save money, it forgoes basic things such as a carry handle, folding legs, and it doesn't come with a cassette. View Deal
Tacx Flux 2
$899.99 at Competitive Cyclist USA
A middle-ground between the Flux S and the Neo 2T, the Flux 2 offers 2,000 watts of resistance, a 16% grade, and power accuracy within 2.5%. View Deal
Elite Direto XR
$950.00 at REI
Generating up to 2,300 watts of resistance, the 4.5kg flywheel can help to simulate gradients of up to 24%, and measure your power within 1.5% accuracy. Not bad for a sub-$1,000 trainer with folding legs. View Deal
Saris H3
$999.99 at Jenson USA | £849.99 at Wiggle UK
The H3 comes with integrated speed and cadence (and of course power) sensors and offers smooth transitions in resistance. The standout figure is the low noise, promising just 59 decibels at 20mph, the H3 is arguably the best turbo trainer for those looking to keep neighbours happy.View Deal
Wahoo Kickr V5
Wahoo AU: $1,799.95
The ever-popular Wahoo Kickr smart trainer has been upgraded to incorporate even better power accuracy, automatic calibration, and new Kickr Axis feet that provide authentic side-to-side movement to enhance the ride feel and mimic the feeling of cycling outdoors. View Deal
Tacx Neo 2
£1099.99 at Wiggle UK
The Neo 2 might technically be the older model, but it's still one of the best turbo trainers on the market. With a resistance of up to 2,200 watts, gradients of 25% and accuracy within 1%. The Neo 2T also offers vibration to simulate riding over rough ground, pedal stroke analysis, and a motor to keep the flywheel spinning during virtual descents.View Deal
Tacx Neo 2T
$1,399.99 at Competitive Cyclist USA
One of the most expensive trainers, but also one of the most feature-rich. It boasts the same specs as the newer Neo 2T, but improvements to the magnets mean it's much quicker to respond to erg mode changes and faster to react to your sprinting input. View Deal
