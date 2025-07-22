MEMBER EXCLUSIVE

Tour de France tech gallery: Four new bikes, $1,700 hubs, brand new wheels, and a $1,400 saddle

By published

Plus the usual tech hacks and strange setups from the uphill time trial

Tour de france tech gallery
(Image credit: Getty Images)

While the Tour de France isn't necessarily the best race on the planet for spotting new road tech – for that you want the Critérium du Dauphiné – it is still the biggest bike race on the planet by a considerable margin, and teams always use the best gear they can lay their hands on to try and eke out a tiny advantage over the competition.

This year the race had an ace up its sleeve for tech nerds, though: An uphill time trial. We haven't been treated to one in years, and they are always an absolute feast for tech nerds, with a huge variety of setups from pure lightweight machines to modified TT bikes. For this reason, we've held back our usual tech gallery for an extra week to pack it with even more tech, including four new bikes that are yet to hit the market.

Will Jones
Will Jones
Senior Tech Writer

Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. He’s tried his hand at most cycling disciplines, from the standard mix of road, gravel, and mountain bike, to the more unusual like bike polo and tracklocross. He’s made his own bike frames, covered tech news from the biggest races on the planet, and published countless premium galleries thanks to his excellent photographic eye. Also, given he doesn’t ever ride indoors he’s become a real expert on foul-weather riding gear. His collection of bikes is a real smorgasbord, with everything from vintage-style steel tourers through to superlight flat bar hill climb machines.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.