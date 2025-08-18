Join Cyclingnews for our complete Vuelta a España coverage

The Vuelta a España never fails to serve up drama, and this year's edition looks set to be no different. As the last of the three men's Grand Tours in the cycling season, it attracts a mix of riders who have taken a calculated approach in their build-up to it as their key target for the year and those who see it as a last chance saloon after original plans fell short or just went completely out the window.

As such, it throws up unpredictability that the Giro d'Italia or Tour de France often could only wish for. The last two editions, in which Sepp Kuss came out on top amidst a three-way Visma power struggle in 2023 and then Primož Roglič only took control of last year's race on stage 19 after a resilient display from Ben O'Connor, are fine examples of this.

Defending champion Roglič opted against returning to the Grand Tour, but that doesn't mean the GC field isn't stacked high with contenders.

After falling short at the Tour de France, Jonas Vingegaard returns to La Vuelta for the first time since 2023, alongside both former winner Kuss and Matteo Jorgenson. The strength in depth of the Visma-Lease a Bike line-up may make Vingegaard the favourite, but the presence of Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost), Ben O'Connor (Jayco AlUla), Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers), Jai Hindley (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), and the dual threat of João Almeida and Juan Ayuso for UAE Team Emirates-XRG, means the maillot rojo battle anything but a foregone conclusion.

The 10 summit finishes of this year's route provide ample opportunities for attacks and GC shake-ups, plus an ever-unpredictable team time trial to mark the race's return to its homeland after the Italian Gran Partida. Yet, despite all this volatility that the route poses, one thing that is for certain is Cyclingnews' continued presence on the ground, at each and every stage of the Grand Tour. Stage previews, in-depth analysis, exclusive interviews, and more, ensure you can stay ahead of the race at every twist and turn. Having reported on the ground at La Vuelta for four decades, our coverage of the Grand Tour, from Torino to Madrid, is unrivalled.

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Alasdair Fotheringham and James Moultrie will be on the ground for Cyclingnews, keeping you informed on all the major storylines from La Vuelta, plus providing exclusive interviews and analysis of key race moments as they follow the Spanish Grand Tour from start to finish via its countless mountain summits and picture-postcard coastal destinations.

They’ll be supported by the Cyclingnews team in Europe, North America and Australia, with minute-by-minute live updates from every stage ensuring you don’t miss any of the action, detailed stage previews to whet your appetite for the racing to come, as well as breathtaking image galleries and in-depth features to dig deeper into La Vuelta's rich culture.

On top of that, we'll also bring you the expertise of Philippa York, as she shares unique insight and context into the Grand Tour's key storylines, helping you understand the dynamics behind the fight for the maillot rojo and other key jersey battles.

Visit our Vuelta a España hub page for more information on the final Grand Tour of the 2025 season.