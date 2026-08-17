Jonas Vingegaard out for rest of season with no return possible after crash

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No World Championships return for Dane after breaking collarbone at Tour de France

MULHOUSE, FRANCE - JULY 18: Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Visma | Lease a Bike - Polka dot Mountain Jersey prior to the 113th Tour de France 2026 - Stage 14 a 155.3km a 155.3km stage from Mulhouse to Le Markstein 1189m / #UCIWT / on July 18, 2026 in Mulhouse, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Vingegaard will not race again in 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) will not race again in 2026 after breaking his collarbone at the Tour de France, his team have confirmed.

Vingegaard crashed out of the Tour on July 19 and had to undergo surgery for a broken collarbone. Whilst he did not have any more race days officially planned after the Tour, there was hope that he may be back in action before the year was out, with a potential ride at the World Championships in Montreal on the cards.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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