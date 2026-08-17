Vuelta a España 2026 stage 9 preview

Stage 9: La Vila Joiosa/Villajoyosa - Alto de Aitana. Costa Blanca

Date: August 30, 2026

Distance: 187.4km

Elevation gain: 4,952

Start time: 12:26 CET

Finish time: 17:14 CET

Stage details

Image 1 of 2 The toughest of days in the mountains (Image credit: Unipublic) (Image credit: Unipublic) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

For Stage 9 the Vuelta a España presents a gruelling stage, concludes the first week of racing. With around 5000 metres of climbing, its six ascents will put the riders to the test. To top it off, the heat could make this already challenging stage even tougher.

From the start in Villajoyosa on the Mediterranean coast in Alicante, the 187.4km route heads inland into the mountains of the Costa Blanca. The early breakaway should escape in the opening 36 kilometres towards Puerto de Tárbena. Following a quick descent, there will be no time to rest with the climbs of Puerto de Miserat, Puerto de Tollos, Puerto de Tudons and Puerto de Benifallim coming in quick succession, leading to the finale, the Alto de Aitana.

Hosting its fifth summit finish, Aitana returns after a 10-year absence on the 25th anniversary of its Vuelta debut.

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Climbs

Puerto de Tárbena (cat. 2, 7.2km at 5.4%), km. 36.7

Puerto de Miserat (cat. 1, 5.2km at 10%), km. 73.9

Puerto de Tollos (cat. 3, 4.1km at 5.8%), km. 90.7

Puerto de Tudons (cat. 2, 7km at 5.3%), km. 121.8

Puerto de Benifallim (cat. 2, 4.8km at 5.8%), km. 139.9

Alto de Aitana. Costa Blanca (cat. 1, 22km at 5.8%), km. 187.4

Sprints

Benifallim, km. 134.6