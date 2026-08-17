Vuelta a España 2026 stage 9 preview
August 30: La Vila Joiosa/Villajoyosa - Alto de Aitana.Costa Blanca, 187.4km (Mountain)
- Stage 9: La Vila Joiosa/Villajoyosa - Alto de Aitana. Costa Blanca
- Date: August 30, 2026
- Distance: 187.4km
- Elevation gain: 4,952
- Start time: 12:26 CET
- Finish time: 17:14 CET
Stage details
For Stage 9 the Vuelta a España presents a gruelling stage, concludes the first week of racing. With around 5000 metres of climbing, its six ascents will put the riders to the test. To top it off, the heat could make this already challenging stage even tougher.
From the start in Villajoyosa on the Mediterranean coast in Alicante, the 187.4km route heads inland into the mountains of the Costa Blanca. The early breakaway should escape in the opening 36 kilometres towards Puerto de Tárbena. Following a quick descent, there will be no time to rest with the climbs of Puerto de Miserat, Puerto de Tollos, Puerto de Tudons and Puerto de Benifallim coming in quick succession, leading to the finale, the Alto de Aitana.
Hosting its fifth summit finish, Aitana returns after a 10-year absence on the 25th anniversary of its Vuelta debut.
Climbs
- Puerto de Tárbena (cat. 2, 7.2km at 5.4%), km. 36.7
- Puerto de Miserat (cat. 1, 5.2km at 10%), km. 73.9
- Puerto de Tollos (cat. 3, 4.1km at 5.8%), km. 90.7
- Puerto de Tudons (cat. 2, 7km at 5.3%), km. 121.8
- Puerto de Benifallim (cat. 2, 4.8km at 5.8%), km. 139.9
- Alto de Aitana. Costa Blanca (cat. 1, 22km at 5.8%), km. 187.4
Sprints
- Benifallim, km. 134.6
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Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites.
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