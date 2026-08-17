Vuelta a España 2026 stage 4 preview
August 25: Andorra la Vella - Andorra la Vella, 104.8km (mountain)
- Stage 4: Andorra la Vella - Andorra la Vella
- Date: August 25, 2026
- Distance: 104.8km
- Elevation gain: 3,024m
- Start time: 14:49 CEST
- Finish time: 17:22 CEST
Stage details
For the fifth time in its history, the Vuelta a España will feature a stage held entirely in Andorra. The last time was in 2019 when Tadej Pogačar claimed his first stage win in his Grand Tour debut.
Stage 4 is a classic Andorran stage, immediately starting with a long climb up Port d’Envalira, the highest paved mountain pass in the Pyrenees. A 27-kilometre descent towards Encamp follows, including a stretch through the 2.87km-long Envalira Tunnel, before tackling three climbs, Collada de Beixalís, the Coll de Ordino and La Comella, with the latter cresting 4.8 kilometres from a fast descent to the finish line. The short, intense stage should start to shape the GC top 10.
Climbs
- Port d’Envalira (cat. 1, 23.3km at 5.1%), km. 25.1
- Collada de Beixalís (cat. 1, 6.5km at 8.5%), km. 59.3
- Coll d’Ordino (cat. 1, 9.9km at 7%), km 78.7
- La Comella (cat. 3, 3.9km at 5.9%), km. 100
Sprints
- Ordino, km. 68.4
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Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites.
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