Vuelta a España 2026 stage 4 preview

Stage 4: Andorra la Vella - Andorra la Vella

Andorra la Vella - Andorra la Vella Date: August 25, 2026

August 25, 2026 Distance: 104.8km

104.8km Elevation gain: 3,024m

3,024m Start time: 14:49 CEST

14:49 CEST Finish time: 17:22 CEST

Stage details

Image 1 of 2 A first full stage in the mountains (Image credit: Unipublic) (Image credit: Unipublic) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

For the fifth time in its history, the Vuelta a España will feature a stage held entirely in Andorra. The last time was in 2019 when Tadej Pogačar claimed his first stage win in his Grand Tour debut.

Stage 4 is a classic Andorran stage, immediately starting with a long climb up Port d’Envalira, the highest paved mountain pass in the Pyrenees. A 27-kilometre descent towards Encamp follows, including a stretch through the 2.87km-long Envalira Tunnel, before tackling three climbs, Collada de Beixalís, the Coll de Ordino and La Comella, with the latter cresting 4.8 kilometres from a fast descent to the finish line. The short, intense stage should start to shape the GC top 10.

Climbs

Port d’Envalira (cat. 1, 23.3km at 5.1%), km. 25.1

Collada de Beixalís (cat. 1, 6.5km at 8.5%), km. 59.3

Coll d’Ordino (cat. 1, 9.9km at 7%), km 78.7

La Comella (cat. 3, 3.9km at 5.9%), km. 100

Sprints

Ordino, km. 68.4

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