Egmont Cycling Race: Elisa Balsamo rounds off a strong Lidl-Trek performance with victory in Belgium

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Italian sprints decisively ahead of Hélène Hesters and Solbjørk Minke Anderson

Elisa Balsamo (Lidl - Trek) celebrates after winning the 2026 Egmont Cycling Race in Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) takes a clear victory on the Belgian cobbles (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Former world champion Elisa Balsamo took her first win of the summer on Tuesday, the Italian rider winning the Egmont Cycling Race in Belgium.

Her Lidl-Trek team had been aggressive throughout the race, attacking and controlling all day, creating a small group in the final. Eventually Balsamo escaped on the wheel of teammate Lucinda Brand, sprinting off her wheel to take the win well ahead of her rivals.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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