Vuelta a España 2026 stage 18 preview
September 10: El Puerto de Santa María - Jerez de la Frontera, 32km (Individual time-trial)
- Stage 18: El Puerto de Santa María - Jerez de la Frontera ITT
- Date: September 10, 2026
- Distance: 32km
- Elevation gain: 169m
- Start time: 14:06 CEST
- Finish time: 17:30 CEST
Stage details
Stage 18, the 32km individual time trial, is the first of a trio of stages that will decide Vuelta a España overall winner.
Starting in El Puerto de Santa María on the Bay of Cádiz, the route heads inland over a relatively flat course featuring long, straight roads and few technical challenges. However, a strong Levante wind could add some extra spice. Two intermediate time checks, at 11.7 km and 22.1 km, will provide an opportunity to compare the performances of the time-trial specialists and GC contenders before the finish line in Jerez de la Frontera.
Time checks
- Checkpoint #1, km. 11.7
- Checkpoint #2, km. 22.1
Climbs
- None
Sprints
- None
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Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites.
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