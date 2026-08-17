Vuelta a España 2026 stage 18 preview

Stage 18: El Puerto de Santa María - Jerez de la Frontera ITT

Date: September 10, 2026

Distance: 32km

Elevation gain: 169m

Start time: 14:06 CEST

Finish time: 17:30 CEST

Stage details

Image 1 of 2 A long time trial could decide the podium so late in the race (Image credit: Unipublic) (Image credit: Unipublic) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

Stage 18, the 32km individual time trial, is the first of a trio of stages that will decide Vuelta a España overall winner.

Starting in El Puerto de Santa María on the Bay of Cádiz, the route heads inland over a relatively flat course featuring long, straight roads and few technical challenges. However, a strong Levante wind could add some extra spice. Two intermediate time checks, at 11.7 km and 22.1 km, will provide an opportunity to compare the performances of the time-trial specialists and GC contenders before the finish line in Jerez de la Frontera.

Time checks

Checkpoint #1, km. 11.7

Checkpoint #2, km. 22.1

Climbs

None

Sprints

None

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