Vuelta a España 2026 stage 20 preview

Stage 20: La Calahorra - Collado del Alguacil

Date: September 12, 2026

Distance: 186.8km

Elevation gain: 4,849

Start time: 12:36 CEST

Finish time: 17:16 CEST

Stage details

Image 1 of 2 A real saw-tooth profile and a hige day for the GC (Image credit: Unipublic) (Image credit: Unipublic) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

The final mountain stage of the Vuelta a España, the Queen stage, ends with the maiden ascent of Collado del Aguacil, an 8.3km climb with an average gradient of 9.8%. Stage 20 will test the riders with close to 5,000 metres of elevation gain over 186.8 kilometres.

Heading west toward the Granada mountains from La Calahorra, the route gradually becomes more demanding, with the first climb, Puerto de Los Blancares, coming before the riders reach Granada after 78 kilometres. From there, the challenges intensify with the difficult Alto de El Purche which the riders will tackle twice. The route then heads toward Puerto del Duque, another first-time Vuelta climb, reaching the Sierra Nevada ski station at its summit, 1,670 metres above sea level, with 31 kilometres to go.

After the descent and another passage through the Güejar Sierra area, the riders begin the final HC climb to Collado del Alguacil.

Latest Videos From Cyclingnews Watch full video here:

Climbs

Puerto de Los Blancares (cat. 3, 7.7km at 3.7%), km. 50.7

Puerto de El Purche (cat. 1, 8,2km at 8.1%), km. 94.3

Puerto de El Purche (cat. 1, 8,2km at 8.1%), km. 125.5

Puerto de El Duque (cat. 1, 7.4km at 8.3%), km. 155.4

Collado del Alguacil (cat. HC, 8.3km at 9.8%), km. 186.8

Sprints

Güejar Sierra, km. 144

For unbeatable coverage across road, gravel and tech, subscribe to Cyclingnews. You'll get comprehensive race coverage of La Vuelta a España, subscriber-exclusive analysis from our expert columnists, in-depth features and industry-leading tech insight. Plus, the Cyclingnews app lets you follow the action wherever you go! Join today.