Primož Roglič expected to race the Vuelta a España but with no GC ambitions

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Multiple champion said to be looking at second half of race as rebuilding of form continues

2024 Vuelta a España: Primoz Roglič completes stage 21 as the overall winner
2024 Vuelta a España: Primoz Roglič completes stage 21 as the overall winner (Image credit: Getty Images)

Four-time Vuelta a España champion Primož Roglič will take part in the race this year, according to various media sources, but his ongoing recovery from injuries means the chances of the Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe star going a record-breaking fifth overall win are apparently minimal.

After making the Vuelta his one Grand Tour goal of 2026, the chances of Roglič’s participation abruptly became very uncertain following a serious training crash where he was hit by a driver earlier this summer.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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