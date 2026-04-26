'I was already preparing to sprint because he was so strong' – Tadej Pogačar almost pushed beyond his limit by Paul Seixas at Liège-Bastogne-Liège

News
By published

World Champion says 'luckily, he dropped, but I was prepared to go head-to-head' after beating 19-year-old in thrilling 112th edition of Monument

LIEGE, BELGIUM - APRIL 26: (L-R) Paul Seixas of France and Team Decathlon CMA CGM and Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates - XRG compete in the breakaway during the 112th Liege - Bastogne - Liege 2026 - Men&#039;s Elite a 259.5km one day race from Liege to Liege / #UCIWT / on April 26, 2026 in Liege, Belgium. (Photo by Vincent Kalut - Pool/Getty Images)
Tadej Pogačar at Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) may have won a fourth Liège-Bastogne-Liège solo by 45 seconds, but that doesn't quite show the entire picture of just how close 19-year-old Paul Seixas (Decathlon CMA CGM) pushed him to his absolute limit.

The World Champion even conceded post-race that he had already been thinking of how to play the two-up sprint after failing to get rid of Seixas on La Redoute, where everyone else crumbled under the pressure of his initial stinging attack.

Pogačar went so hard trying to drop Seixas on La Redoute that the pair actually broke the record time on the iconic Ardennes climb, beating the Slovenian's previous best time of 3:58 by 13 seconds with a 3:45 ascent.

Article continues below

"On La Redoute I was really going deep, and I could see that he's a little bit on the elastic, but over the top he came next to me, and I was like 'OK, really impressed'," said Pogačar after the finish.

When they arrived at the Côte de la Roche-aux-Faucons as the leading duo, though, Pogačar made a last bid to distance the young super talent, and he finally cracked him with 13.9km to go and 500 metres of the climb remaining in what became the winning move.

Pogačar also showed a rare insight into the pressure he feels coming into the events on his limited calendar, with Liège being just his fifth race appearance in 2026. From those five days, he has won four, three of them at Monuments, and his worst result is second place at Paris-Roubaix.

With a successful Spring Classics campaign in the bank already, Pogačar will finally switch focus to stage racing on Tuesday at the Tour de Romandie, before he completes his final build-up for the Tour de France at altitude and the Tour de Suisse.

One rider he will be expecting to see come July is indeed his new young rival, Seixas, saying "I think we will see him in the Tour because he's such a big talent, so I think France can be happy with how he rides," before stressing to the reporters present in Liège the responsibility they have in ensuring he isn't under too much pressure, "but you guys need to take care of him."

Get unlimited access to our unrivalled 2026 Spring Classics coverage with a Cyclingnews subscription. We'll bring you breaking news, reports, and analysis from some of the biggest races on the calendar, including Amstel Gold Race,