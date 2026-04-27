AusCycling says special general meeting vote to remove Craig Bingham as Director and Chair did not pass

A motion seeking the removal of Craig Bingham as Director and Chair of AusCycling did not pass, with the vote taken on Thursday evening at a special general meeting of the organisation requisitioned by members.

AusCycling said in a statement that 70.09% of votes were cast against the resolution, and 29.91% in favour. It added that there were 243 clubs registered to vote at the online special general meeting, representing about 35 percent of AusCycling's membership.

The online meeting was called after a formal request by member clubs, with four motions supported by the required five percent or more of the voting membership required under the Australian Corporations Act. Only the motion on the removal of Bingham was put to the special general meeting after AusCycling said it was the only one that was legally valid, but this was disputed by representatives of the initiating clubs.

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Members will next be asked to vote on who will hold a position as director on Saturday May 30, when Australia's cycling governing body holds its annual general meeting.

AusCycling said that Bingham would continue in the role of Chair until the conclusion of his current term at the upcoming annual meeting. At that meeting two elected director positions will be contested, those currently held by Bingham and Lee Brentzell. The organisation said that both are eligible for a further three-year term, and that nominations for director positions close on May 1.

AusCycling was formed more than five years ago, amalgamating 19 separate bodies across various cycling disciplines – including road, BMX and mountain biking – into one national organisation. There are around 470 affiliated clubs.

The AusCycling constitution outlines that voting rights are limited to these member clubs, with life and individual members entitled to attend general meetings but not vote or debate. Additionally, the votes that the clubs are entitled to vary depending on the number of members each club has, with votes ranging from one for clubs with under nine members up to 13 votes for clubs with 780 members or more.