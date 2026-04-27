AusCycling says special general meeting vote to remove Craig Bingham as Director and Chair did not pass

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Vote taken on Thursday evening at special general meeting formally requested by member clubs

Men Elite scratch race final during the 2026 AusCycling Track National Championships at Anna Meares Velodrome on March 28, 2026 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)
AusCycling Track National Championships 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

A motion seeking the removal of Craig Bingham as Director and Chair of AusCycling did not pass, with the vote taken on Thursday evening at a special general meeting of the organisation requisitioned by members.

AusCycling said in a statement that 70.09% of votes were cast against the resolution, and 29.91% in favour. It added that there were 243 clubs registered to vote at the online special general meeting, representing about 35 percent of AusCycling's membership.

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AusCycling was formed more than five years ago, amalgamating 19 separate bodies across various cycling disciplines – including road, BMX and mountain biking – into one national organisation. There are around 470 affiliated clubs.

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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