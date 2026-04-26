'Just being able to follow him is already something' – Paul Seixas takes another step forward in Liège, and Pogačar is expecting him to start the Tour de France

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French super talent was the only rider able to live with World Champion's initial attacks on La Redoute, before getting dropped on final climb

Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates - XRG and Paul Seixas of France and Team Decathlon CMA CGM compete in the breakaway climbing the Cote de la Redoute (292m) during the 112th Liege - Bastogne - Liege 2026 - Men&#039;s Elite a 259.5km one day race from Liege to Liege / #UCIWT / on April 26, 2026 in Liege, Belgium. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Seixas alongside Pogačar at the top of La Redoute (Image credit: Getty Images)

For 21.1km during Liège-Bastogne-Liège, rising superstar Paul Seixas perhaps gave everyone a look at the future of cycling as he matched the brutal attacks of Tadej Pogačar on La Redoute and threatened to undo the World Champion's apparent invincibility uphill.

Seixas was talked up massively in the build-up as the main challenger to three-time Liège winner Pogačar, even in just his second-ever Monument appearance, but his absolute domination of Itzulia Basque Country and impressive victory at La Flèche Wallonne had warranted the hype.

And he lived up to it on the 260km of Sunday's race, putting his team to work to help UAE bring back the massive early break, which contained Remco Evenepoel, before getting himself into prime position on Pogačar's wheel during the fast and furious run to the foot of Redoute.

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It was here that he would confirm his promise, gritting his teeth and rocking his bike to dare and try and follow Pogačar, something which no one else either could, or as Evenepoel admitted, wanted to attempt, knowing it would surely end in them quickly cracking.

"As I always say, I start a race to win it, but we know that Tadej Pogačar has been dominant these last few years. Just being able to follow him is already something," said Seixas in his post-race press conference, as reported by L'Equipe.

"At Strade, I found myself a bit isolated; I wasn't able to be on his wheel when he attacked. Today, I was perfectly on his wheel on the Redoute climb, and that's what allowed me to hang on at the top. I was really giving it my all, and being on his wheel is something else…"

Ultimately, Seixas was finally dropped on the Côte de la Roche-aux-Faucons when Pogačar violently moved away from him in the saddle and rode solo to the finish with 13.9km to go, crossing the line 45 seconds in front of the Frenchman, who is doing things at 19 years old that even the Slovenian wasn't capable of.

Pogačar was impressed, and admitted after the brutal day that he had already been thinking about how he was going to play the sprint in Liège, recognising the strength of his rapidly-emerging rival.

What Seixas also did was confirm to himself that the Monuments are certainly for him, so the versatility of Pogačar, unseen for around 50 years for a top GC star, seems to be a trait that the 19-year-old also possesses, although he knows the road to being in the same conversation as his contemporary is still a long one.

Speaking after the race, Pogačar said that he will be expecting to see his new rival come the start of the