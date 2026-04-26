Tadej Pogačar's 5000 CHF fine at Liège-Bastogne-Liège later removed by race jury

Tadej Pogačar celebrates on the podium after winning a fourth Liège-Bastogne-Liège in 2026

Tadej Pogačar's victory celebrations were cut short at Liège-Bastogne-Liège on Sunday after the race jury handed him a hefty fine of 5000 CHF shortly after the podium presentation. The fine was issued on the official race communique directly following the race on Sunday.

However, the fine was later removed with the World Champion's team, UAE Team Emirates-XRG, telling La Gazzetta dello Sport that it had been revoked.

The UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider initially appeared to have violated Article 1.3.072.6: World Champion Equipment for the "wrong place of the publicity on the world champion jersey during the award ceremony," according to the official race communique, which was later changed, and the fine was removed.

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Pogačar produced a masterclass performance to win Liège-Bastogne-Liège for the fourth time in his career, finally dropping worthy challenger Paul Seixas (Decathlon CMA CGM) on the Côte de la Roche-aux-Faucons with 13.9km to go and riding solo to the finish.

The Frenchman hung on for second place while Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) won the chase-group sprint for third. The three riders celebrated their successes on the podium.

At the time the initial race communique noted the fine, it was unclear what the specific issue was with his jersey, as Pogačar had worn it on other podiums this year. The race jury and the UCI had offered no other explanation.

Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2026 official race communique / communique du jury des commissaires (Image credit: Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2026 official race communique)

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