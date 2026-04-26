Tadej Pogačar's 5000 CHF fine at Liège-Bastogne-Liège later removed by race jury

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Officials remove hefty fine initially handed down for 'Wrong place of the publicity on the world champion jersey during the award ceremony'

French Paul Seixas of Decathlon CMA CGM Team, Slovenian Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates-XRG and Belgian Remco Evenepoel of Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe pictured on the podium after the men elite race of the Liege-Bastogne-Liege
Tadej Pogačar celebrates on the podium after winning a fourth Liège-Bastogne-Liège in 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar's victory celebrations were cut short at Liège-Bastogne-Liège on Sunday after the race jury handed him a hefty fine of 5000 CHF shortly after the podium presentation. The fine was issued on the official race communique directly following the race on Sunday.

However, the fine was later removed with the World Champion's team, UAE Team Emirates-XRG, telling La Gazzetta dello Sport that it had been revoked.

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At the time the initial race communique noted the fine, it was unclear what the specific issue was with his jersey, as Pogačar had worn it on other podiums this year. The race jury and the UCI had offered no other explanation.

Li&amp;egrave;ge-Bastogne-Li&amp;egrave;ge 2026 official race communique

Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2026 official race communique / communique du jury des commissaires (Image credit: Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2026 official race communique)

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Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini