'You try to survive' – Esmée Peperkamp adds her name to the criticism of the culture at Picnic-PostNL

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Team appoints Professor Marjan Olfers to lead an investigation into their culture

Esmee Peperkamp during the 3rd Tre Valli Varesine Women&#039;s Race 2023 in Varese, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Esmée Peperkamp has added her name to the allegations around her former team, Picnic-PostNL (Image credit: Getty Images)
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After spending five seasons with Picnic-PostNL, Esmée Peperkamp has added her voice to those criticising the management and support structures at the Dutch team.

In an interview with Dutch broadcaster NOS, Peperkamp said her health and form deteriorated during her time with Picnic, described the medical support at Picnic as "substandard" and alleged she was told to train through injury.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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