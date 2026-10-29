'This shouldn't happen' – Paul Seixas joins calls for greater rider safety following death of Finlay Tarling

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'Honestly, it's terrible. The problem is, he's not the only one' says French rider, reiterating thoughts of the peloton on from Il Lombardia protest

Decathlon CMA CGM Team&#039;s French rider Paul Seixas looks on before the start of the 120th edition of the Giro di Lombardia (Tour of Lombardy), a 239km cycling race from Bergamo to Como, in Bergamo on October 10, 2026. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Paul Seixas has continued the call for better safety in the peloton following the death of British rider Finlay Tarling at the Volta a Portugal in August, who was killed after colliding with a non-race vehicle that had entered the course.

Speaking on Canal+ show 'Clique', Seixas reiterated much of the words of Remco Evenepoel at Il Lombardia, who spoke as the peloton carried out a five-minute protest before the final Monument of the year after several more incidents involving vehicles on the race route occurred in the back end of the racing calendar.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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