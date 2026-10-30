'Unfinished business' – Vuelta return more likely for Tadej Pogačar in 2027 than Giro, says agent Carera

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Slovenian's full schedule will be confirmed at UAE Team Emirates-XRG's training camp media day in December

Tadej Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates-XRG competes in the Red Leader Jersey in the first week of the 2026 Vuelta a España
Tadej Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates-XRG competes in the Red Leader Jersey in the first week of the 2026 Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Tadej Pogačar's agent said the sport's top rider has "unfinished business" with the Vuelta a España after crashing out while leading the race on stage 8 back in August, making a return in 2027 to the Spanish Grand Tour look more likely.

While no confirmation of Pogačar's racing schedule will be announced until the team's training camp media day in December, his agent, Alex Carera, has pointed to an immediate return after a high-speed crash prevented him from completing the set of Grand Tour GC wins. Having suffered fractures to his collarbone and neck, and a concussion, Pogačar's season came to an abrupt end.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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