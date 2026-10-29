Thibau Nys to kick off cyclo-cross campaign at Koppenbergcross after challenging road season

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Belgian star 'cannot be happy with a podium finish' at race he's won twice, and his father Sven nine times

Thibau Nys raises an arm in the air as he celebrates winning Koppenbergcross 2023
Nys won Koppenbergcross in 2023 and 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)
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The Koppenbergcross has been run 36 times, and almost a third of those editions have been won by a member of the Nys family, with Sven winning nine times in the 2000s before his son Thibau Nys took up the mantle in 2023 and 2025.

Nys junior will be hoping to make it 12 wins for the Belgian cyclo-cross dynasty this weekend as he kicks off his campaign at Koppenbergcross – officially the Oudenaarde round of the X2O Badkamers Trofee – on Sunday.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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