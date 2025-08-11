Vuelta a España 2025 stage 8 preview
August 30, 2025 Stage 8: Monzon Templario - Zaragoza, 163.5km
A dramatic switch in terrain type to flat, exposed ride across the plains of Aragón to regional capital Zaragoza. Crosswinds could well play a major role here, otherwise a repeat of the bunch sprint of 2023 is also possible.
Climbs
- None
Sprints
- Peñaflor, km. 121 - time bonus
