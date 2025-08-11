Vuelta a España 2025 stage 6 preview

August 28, 2025 Stage 6: Olot - Pal. Andorra, 170.3km

Stage profile for the 2025 Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Lavuelta.es)
Into the Pyrenees for the first major mountain stage of 2024. Many of the riders who are residents in Andorra will know the finale in Pal, last used by the Vuelta in 2010, and it should create some significant differences on GC.

Climbs

  • Collada de Sentigosa (cat.3) 11.4km
  • Collada de Toses (cat.1) 66.4km
  • Alt de la Comella (cat.2) 149.2km - time bonus
  • Pal (cat. 1) 170.3km

Sprints

  • Andorra la Vella, km. 145
