After crash, Richard Carapaz scores 'a big point in my favour' in opening Giro d'Italia mountain test

2019 Giro winner finishes in front group of GC challengers, tenth overall

TAGLIACOZZO MARSIA ITALY MAY 16 LR Giulio Pellizzari of Italy and Team Red Bull BORA hansgrohe Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team EF Education EasyPost and Antonio Tiberi of Italy and Team Bahrain Victorious compete during the 108th Giro dItalia 2025 Stage 7 a 168km stage from Castel di Sangro to Tagliacozzo Marsia 1424m UCIWT on May 16 2025 in Tagliacozzo Marsia Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Carapaz matched the best riders on the summit finish to Tagliacozzo (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's been a fraught 24 hours for Richard Carapaz at the 2025 Giro d'Italia, but the EF Education-EasyPost racer has been as resilient as ever despite the challenges, and after the first big mountains test, the Ecuadorian champion is still exactly where he needs to be overall.

At the finish of Thursday's rain-soaked, crash-filled stage to Naples and with Carapaz having fallen hard himself as well as several teammates, the mood amongst the tiny knot of grimy-faced EF racers as they grabbed recovery drinks from support staff was anything but upbeat. 

