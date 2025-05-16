Recommended reading

Tour de Hongrie: Harold Martín López climbs to stage 3 win

XDS Astana rider claims vital points, as Covi and Philipsen finish second and third

IZMIR TURKIYE MAY 2 Harold Martin Lopez Granizo of the XDS Astana team wins the 56kilometer Selcuk Isabey Selcuk Meryemana stage of the 60th Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkiye in Izmir Turkiye on May 2 2025 The stage was part of the countrys only ProSeries category cycling race which consists of 8 stages Photo by Metin AktasAnadolu via Getty Images
(Image credit: Getty Images)

XDS Astana scored yet more UCI points in their bid to avoid WorldTour relegation as Harold Martín López claimed the Queen stage at the Tour de Hongrie.

The Ecuadorian attacked with 3km remaining of stage three from Gödöllő to Gyöngyös-Kékestető, crossing the line seven seconds ahead of Alessandro Covi (UAE Team Emirates-XRG).

