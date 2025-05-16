Tour de Hongrie: Harold Martín López climbs to stage 3 win
XDS Astana rider claims vital points, as Covi and Philipsen finish second and third
XDS Astana scored yet more UCI points in their bid to avoid WorldTour relegation as Harold Martín López claimed the Queen stage at the Tour de Hongrie.
The Ecuadorian attacked with 3km remaining of stage three from Gödöllő to Gyöngyös-Kékestető, crossing the line seven seconds ahead of Alessandro Covi (UAE Team Emirates-XRG).
Lidl-Trek youngster Albert Withen Philipsen was the third rider over the line on the summit finish.
López now leads the general classification by 11 seconds over the Italian with two days of rolling terrain remaining.
Already notching up his third win of the season, after winning the Tour of Hellas general classification and a stage at the Tour of Turkey, López was delighted with victory.
"It was really good because my team worked full gas for the whole stage. I'm very happy with this result and the confidence in my team.
The 24-year-old also highlighted the efforts of his teammate Sergio Higuita, adding: "[He's a] very good rider, who helped me in the last climb, I'm very happy. This is my third victory this season, so this is special."
