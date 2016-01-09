Vuelta a Espana 2016: stage 21
Stage profile and preview
Stage 21: Las Rozas - Madrid
Only the points jersey may still be up for grabs as the Vuelta parades into Madrid and then launches into a 53km circuit race with a certain bunch gallop to reward any sprinters that have made it this far. John Degenkolb broke through in the Vuelta, winning five stages in 2012. This year's race could complete his return from injury.
