September 2, Stage 11: Andorra - Els Cortals de Encamp 138 km
An absolutely brutal day in the Pyrenees that could serve up a stage for the ages
Stage 11: Andorra la Vella - Cortals d'Encamp
Movistar team manager Eusebio Unzué described this as the toughest Vuelta stage that he has seen in more than 30 years.
As the man behind this epic challenge, Andorra resident Joaquim Rodríguez’s popularity could take a serious hit as he and his peers take on six categorised climbs within the Pyrenean principality. Crammed into just 138km, the climbing begins immediately on the Beixalis. Of the next four passes, the most brutal is the Collada de la Gallina, which will be reached via a newly surfaced road that averages 8.5 per cent over 12km with ramps of up to 18 per cent.
The middle section of the final climb is also daunting. This could be a stage for the ages.
Javier Guillén (race director):
"This is possibly the hardest stage we have ever put together in terms of the amount of climbing involved. It’s only 130km long although I know Rodríguez would have liked it to be longer. The race needs epic stages like this but obviously we can’t have 21 of them. We have to feature them sparingly."
The text in this preview originally appeared in the September edition of Procycling magazine.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
'The best man won' says third-placed Sweeck after Belgium fail to contain Van der Poel at Cyclo-cross European ChampionshipsSecond-placed Iserbyt calls failing to beat dominant Dutchman by three seconds 'a missed opportunity'
-
Fominykh signs up for another season at AstanaFormer Kazakh time trial champion heads into seventh year with WorldTour team
-
Track World Cup: France's Thomas takes Men's Omnium titleIrishman Felix English gets gold in the men's Scratch Race
-
Glaetzer still targeting Tokyo Olympics despite cancer diagnosisAustralian track sprinter underwent surgery to remove thyroid cancer growth last week
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy