The race was right at the other side of northern Spain almost a week ago when the sprinters last had a look-in so they are unlikely to pass up this opportunity to demonstrate their speed, daring and unsurpassed handling skills. The course weaves around the north-western corner of the country, passing through Ferrol and the finish city of A Coruña, before circling back into the port city again. The twisting roads are likely to be more of a factor than any breeze of the Atlantic.

The line-up of sprinters isn't looking as stellar as that of the GC contenders but Giro d'Italia champion Nacer Bouhanni is due to start, along with Giant-Shimano's Luka Mezgec, who claimed the final stage in this year's Corsa Rosa.

José Azevedo says: "Events today will depend on how many sprinters are in the field and how fresh they still are. It's not an easy parcours, up and down all day, and I'd expect a breakaway to succeed. For the gc riders, this will be a transition day."

Copyright: lavuelta.com