Vuelta a España: Stage 17 preview
Stage details and expert guide
Stage 17: Santander - Fuente Dé
Santander – Fuente Dé
Distance: 177km
Highest point: 1,088m
Category: Lumpy
Good day for breakaways
The second rest day will have been much needed after three summit finishes and this stage should provide a steady entry to the Vuelta’s final phase. Although Fuente Dé is the fourth summit finale in succession, it is far more straightforward than those that have preceded it and comes at the end of a much less intimidating stage. It heads into the Cantabrian mountains behind Santander and over two lower category climbs on the approach to the final ascent. Fuente Dé averages little more than 3 per cent, which should ensure that the overall contenders sit back and let breakaway riders fight over today’s honours between them.
Abraham Olano: "The climb is not that hard but it could result in some real damage being done. It’s new to the race and having looked it over I think that most riders will be in the big ring, so it suits the most powerful climbers. The views are really stunning."
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
-
Thijssen in intensive care after high-speed crash at Gent Six DayLotto Soudal rider diagnosed with three small areas of bleeding in the brain
-
Sutton will not return after walking out of Freeman hearingTeam Sky and British Cycling psychiatrist Dr Steve Peters is next to be questioned
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy