Vilagarcía de Arousa – Dumbría

Distance:184.6km

Highest point: 270m

Category: Flat

Flat until the finish

Similar to stage 6, today’s parcours has no complications until the very final few kilometres, where the riders face the precipitous climb to the Mirador del Ezaro. Rated by Vuelta stage winner Gustavo César Veloso as "tougher than the climb in Valdepeñas de Jaén", where Joaquim Rodríguez put his rivals to the sword last year, the 1.8km ramp averages 13.5 per cent. Veloso believes that riders will opt for gearing similar to a stage up the Alto del Angliru. One stretch rears up to 30 per cent near the bottom, which is sure to blow the fast-moving bunch apart. Incredibly, this stage is categorised as flat…

Markel Irizar: "The roads in Galicia are super bumpy and super difficult. This is a new climb and it looks perfect for Joaquim Rodríguez. Alberto Contador and Andy Schleck are better on the longer climbs but "Purito" is a master on climbs like this.

