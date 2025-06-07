Recommended reading

Volta a Catalunya Femenina: Demi Vollering conquers monster climb to take stage 2 victory, moves into race lead

Marion Bunel, 20, puts up stunning fight on 19km ascent to take second atop Coll de Pal

Demi Vollering wins stage 2 of the Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: VoltaCatalunya)

Demi Vollering conquered the monstrous 19.1km Coll de Pal climb solo to win stage 2 of the Volta a Catalunya Femenina, after another perfect day for FDJ-Suez moved her into the race leader's jersey.

The Dutch star attacked with 10.7km remaining on the brutal climb near La Molina, with only Visma-Lease a Bike's Marion Bunel able to follow her initially. 

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

