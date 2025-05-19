Recommended reading

USA CRITS: Shannon Koch notches second series win as Marcos Mendez edges Lucas Bourgoyne for men's win in Omaha

Kingdom Elite women Koch and Praderas go 1-2 as teammate Quevedo carries slim 9-point lead over Flicker's Harden and one race remaining

Elite women&#039;s podium at inaugural Aksarben Tirc criterium in Omaha, Nebraska, eighth round of USA CRITS for the women
Elite women's podium at inaugural Aksarben Tirc criterium in Omaha, Nebraska, eighth round of USA CRITS for the women (Image credit: Adam Koble / USA CRITS)
Shannon Koch (Kingdom Elite Racing) scored her second victory of USA CRITS while Marcos Mendez (CRCA/Foundation) held off USA CRITS leader Lucas Bourgoyne (Team Cadence Cyclery p/b Encore Wire) for his first win of the series on Saturday at the inaugural Aksarben Tirc p/b Visit Omaha race in Nebraska.

Jeydy Praderas (Kingdom Elite Racing) finished second and Elizabeth Harden (Team Flicker) went third on Saturday night at the new midwest race as their teams fought for positions in USA CRITS, with just one race remaining. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Aksarben Tirc - Elite men top 5
Pos.Name
1Marcos Mendez (CRCA/Foundation)
2Lucas Bourgoyne (Team Cadence Cyclery p/b Encore Wire)
3Danny Summerhill (L39ION of Los Angeles)
4Jamie Castraneda (Bikers Cycling Team)
5Noble Guyon (First Internet Bank Cycling)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Aksarben Tirc - Elite women top 5
Pos.Name
1Shannon Koch (Kingdom Elite Racing)
2Jeydy Praderas (Kingdom Elite Racing)
3Elizabeth Harden (Team Flicker)
4Justin Thomas (Kingdom Elite Racing)
5Luisa Parra (Bikers Cycling Team)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite men - through 7 of 8 events
OverallNamePoints
1Lucas Bourgoyne (Team Cadence Cyclery p/b Encore Wire)1636
2Luke Fetzer (Team Cadence Cyclery p/b Encore Wire)1518
3Jamie Castraneda (Bikers Cycling Team)1488
4Michael Garrison (MGR p/b Speed l Club)1256
5Clever Martinez (CRCA/Foundation)1208
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite women - through 8 of 9 events
Pos.NamePoints
1Aylena Quevedo (Kingdom Elite Racing)1765
2Elizabeth Harden (Team Flicker)1756
3Shannon Koch (Kingdom Elite Racing)1731
4Ali LeCraw (Team Flicker)1567
5Luisa Parra (Bikers Cycling Team)1501
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

