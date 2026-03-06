Vuelta a Extremadura: Zoe Bäckstedt blasts through rain to net stage 1 time trial

Briton finishes 12 seconds clear of closest rival Brodie Chapman

Zoe Bäckstedt
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Zoe Bäckstedt (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) has powered to a knockout victory in the opening individual time trial of the Vuelta a Extremadura, her first win of the 2026 season.

Fully living up to her current position of defending British National Time Trial Champion, the 21-year-old clinched the victory on the rain-soaked 18-kilometre stage with a notable 12-second advantage over her closest rival, former Australian National TT Champion Brodie Chapman (UAE Team ADQ) and of 17 seconds over Chapman's trade teammate Maëva Squiban.

First-year pro Mackenzie Coupland (Liv AlUla Jayco) also impressed with fourth, 20 seconds back after a long spell in the hot seat as provisional stage leader.

However, both those times were pushed well out of contention by Chapman, five seconds faster than Squiban and Bäckstedt. One of the very last starters, the young Briton completed the course a notable 12 seconds quicker than the Australian veteran, simultaneously claiming both her eighth career win, her first of 2026, and the race's first overall leader's jersey in the process.

