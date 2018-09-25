Image 1 of 43 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Netherlands) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 43 Annemiek Van Vleuten celebrates her second consecutive time trial world title (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 43 Van der Breggen, Van Vleuten and Van Dijk on the 2018 UCI Road World championships time trial podium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 43 Annemiek Van Vleuten celebrates her second consecutive time trial world title (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 43 Annemiek Van Vleuten celebrates her second consecutive time trial world title (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 43 Van der Breggen, Van Vleuten and Van Dijk on the 2018 UCI Road World championships time trial podium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 43 Dutch riders Ann van der Breggen, Annemiek Van Vleuten and Ellen van Dijk on the 2018 UCI Road World Championships time trial podium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 43 Annemiek van Vleuten en route to her second time trial world title (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 43 Alena Amialiusik (Belarus) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 43 Ann-SophieDuyck (Belgium) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 43 Audrey Cordon Ragot (France) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 43 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Denmark) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 43 Amber Neben (USA) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 43 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Denmark) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 43 Trixi Worrack (Germany) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 43 Anna Van Der Breggen (Netherlands) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 43 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Netherlands) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 43 Amber Neben (USA) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 43 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 43 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Netherlands) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 43 Ellen Van Dijk (Netherlands) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 43 Amber Neben (USA) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 43 Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 43 Eri Yonamine (Japan) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 43 Lotta Lepisto (Finland) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 43 Hayley Simmonds (Great Britain) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 43 Tayler Wiles (USA) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 43 Lucinda Brand (Netherlands) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 43 Leah Kirchmann (Canada) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 30 of 43 Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 31 of 43 Alice Barnes (Great Britain) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 32 of 43 Georgia Williams (New Zealand) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 33 of 43 Elisa Longo Borghin (Italy) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 34 of 43 Vita Heine (Norway) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 35 of 43 Margarita Victoria (Spain) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 36 of 43 Emilia Fahlin (Sweden) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 37 of 43 Kelly Murphy (Ireland) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 38 of 43 Lisa Brennauer (Germany) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 39 of 43 Leah Thomas (USA) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 40 of 43 Ann-Sophie Duyck (Belgium) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 41 of 43 Karol-AnnCanuel (Canada) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 42 of 43 Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 43 of 43 Ellen Van Dijk (Netherlands) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) defended her title in the women's individual elite time trial at the UCI Road World Championships with a commanding victory over compatriots Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands) and Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands) to lead a Dutch one-two-three.

Van Vleuten was fastest at the intermediate checkpoint and despite a brave performance from Van der Breggen, the more experienced Van Vleuten had enough in the bag to cover the 27.7km course in a time of 34:25, with Van der Breggen 28 seconds down and the only rider to finish within a minute of the winning time.

"There are not so many who have won the World Championships twice. For sure I had some pressure but I also had it last year, so it's no different. If you're here starting, you want to win. And I know how beautiful the rainbow jersey is," said the winner.

"I know I took some time in the first part but I also felt I went out pretty fast. At nationals, I went out too slow so I felt I had to start fast and then die at the end. It's not nice to do, but I saw yesterday in the juniors and U23s that people had trouble in the second part. I also was in trouble but then you have a good TT I think."

In near perfect autumnal conditions the Dutch were simply untouchable. If the Johan Cruyff squads of the 1970s were built on the philosophy of the 'total football', then this was 'total cycling' with roulers and climbers in the kit from the Netherlands all leading the race at one point.

First, Lucinda Brand set the quickest time of 36:07, and although her time was quickly bettered by a strong ride from Leah Kirchmann (Canada) and then Leah Thomas (United States of America), it was only a matter of time before the full force of Dutch dominance was felt.

Ellen van Dijk edged out Kirchmann before Van der Breggen her charge. The 2016 Olympic champion has yet to win gold at a world championship but she was in a clearly determined mood as she powered down the start ramp and along the flatter sections of the course. Within a blink of an eye she had caught the rider ahead of her and put 15 seconds into Van Dijk, and as the road began to rise so too did Van der Breggen's advantage. She stood on the pedals only briefly as the climb began to bite, and as she crested the top it was clear that only Van Vleuten would stand in the way of a rainbow jersey.

At the Dutch championships, where she won by only three seconds over Van Dijk, Van Vleuten said she started too slowly but today she looked to match her main rival pedal stroke for pedal stroke and although Van der Breggen put almost a minute into Van Dijk, the defending champion was already making inroads into the lead.

At the 11km mark Van Vleuten was nine seconds up and by 14km the margin had widened out to 15 seconds. One could feel the sense of déjà vu flowing over the Austrian landscape as the Mitchelton-Scott rider put her skills to the test.

By the time Van Vleuten had reached the top of the main climb after 18.1km, her leading advantage was 19 seconds. The fact she had caught and disposed of former winner Amber Neben just before the summit was merely a distraction, and the Dutch rider burned away from the American as she traversed the descents and sped through the rolling countryside.

There was time for a late scare, with time checks suggesting that Van Vleuten was beginning to struggle but by the time she approached the line the win was sealed. Now for Saturday's road race, and quite possibly the second Dutch procession at this year's Worlds.

