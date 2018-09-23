Trending

World Championships: Quick-Step Floors win men's team time trial

Team Sunweb get silver, BMC Racing take bronze

Image 1 of 47

Quick-Step Floors en route

Quick-Step Floors en route
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 47

Fans line the route of the 2018 team time trial world championships course

Fans line the route of the 2018 team time trial world championships course
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 47

Fans line the route of the 2018 team time trial world championships course

Fans line the route of the 2018 team time trial world championships course
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 47

Team Sunweb finish second in the 2018 team time trial world championships

Team Sunweb finish second in the 2018 team time trial world championships
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 47

Quick-Step Floors en route to winning the 2018 team time trial world championship

Quick-Step Floors en route to winning the 2018 team time trial world championship
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 47

Quick-Step Floors en route to winning the 2018 team time trial world championship

Quick-Step Floors en route to winning the 2018 team time trial world championship
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 47

BMC Racing finished third in the 2018 team time trial world championship

BMC Racing finished third in the 2018 team time trial world championship
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 47

Team Sunweb finished second in the 2018 team time trial world championship

Team Sunweb finished second in the 2018 team time trial world championship
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 47

Niki Terpstra celebrates his team time trial gold medal

Niki Terpstra celebrates his team time trial gold medal
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 47

Quick-Step on the top step of the team time trial podium

Quick-Step on the top step of the team time trial podium
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 47

Quick-Step riders celebrate their team time trial world championship

Quick-Step riders celebrate their team time trial world championship
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 47

Team Sunweb, Quick-Step Floors and BMC Racing on the podium at the 2018 team time trial world championships

Team Sunweb, Quick-Step Floors and BMC Racing on the podium at the 2018 team time trial world championships
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 47

Tom Dumoulin powers Team Sunweb

Tom Dumoulin powers Team Sunweb
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 47

Rohan Dennis on the front for BMC Racing

Rohan Dennis on the front for BMC Racing
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 47

Team Sunweb

Team Sunweb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 47

Quick-Step Floors

Quick-Step Floors
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 47

Team Hrinkow Advarics Cycleang

Team Hrinkow Advarics Cycleang
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 47

Trek-Segafredo were in the hotseat for a spell

Trek-Segafredo were in the hotseat for a spell
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 47

AG2R La Mondiale

AG2R La Mondiale
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 47

Astana

Astana
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 47

LottoNL-Jumbo

LottoNL-Jumbo
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 47

Movistar Team

Movistar Team
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 47

Luke Durbridge drives Mitchelton-Scott

Luke Durbridge drives Mitchelton-Scott
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 47

Bora-Hansgrohe

Bora-Hansgrohe
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 47

Scenery along the route of the world championship team time trial

Scenery along the route of the world championship team time trial
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 47

Katusha-Alpecin

Katusha-Alpecin
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 47

AG2R La Mondiale

AG2R La Mondiale
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 47

LottoNL-Jumbo

LottoNL-Jumbo
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 29 of 47

Astana

Astana
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 30 of 47

Movistar Team

Movistar Team
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 31 of 47

Mitchelton-Scott

Mitchelton-Scott
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 32 of 47

Bora-Hansgrohe

Bora-Hansgrohe
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 33 of 47

Quick-Step Floors

Quick-Step Floors
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 34 of 47

Team Sky

Team Sky
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 35 of 47

BMC Racing

BMC Racing
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 36 of 47

Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels

Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 37 of 47

Team Elkov - Author

Team Elkov - Author
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 38 of 47

Team Dukla Banska Bystrica

Team Dukla Banska Bystrica
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 39 of 47

Tirol Cycling Team

Tirol Cycling Team
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 40 of 47

Wsa Pushbikers

Wsa Pushbikers
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 41 of 47

Lotto - Kern Haus

Lotto - Kern Haus
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 42 of 47

Sangemini - Mg. K Vis - Vega

Sangemini - Mg. K Vis - Vega
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 43 of 47

Felbermayr Simplon Wels

Felbermayr Simplon Wels
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 44 of 47

Trek-Segafredo

Trek-Segafredo
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 45 of 47

Katusha-Alpecin

Katusha-Alpecin
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 46 of 47

Team CCC Sprandi Polkowice

Team CCC Sprandi Polkowice
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 47 of 47

Team Sunweb

Team Sunweb
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Quick-Step Floors rounded off day one of the 2018 UCI Road World Championships in Innsbruck by taking victory in the men’s team time trial.

Related Articles

Quick-Step Floors savour fourth team time trial world title

Dumoulin turns attention to individual time trial defense after Worlds TTT loss

Team Sky crash out of the medals in Worlds TTT

BMC Racing sign off with a fifth and final podium place in team time trial

Kasper Asgreen, Laurens De Plus, Bob Jungels, Yves Lampaert, Max Schachmann and Niki Terpstra blitzed the 62.8km course with a time of 1:07:26, beating Team Sunweb by 18 seconds while BMC Racing finished third, 20 seconds down.

Team Sky and Mitchelton-Scott finished fourth and fifth, the only other teams to get within a minute of Quick Step – they came home 45 and 57 seconds down, respectively. The Australian squad had gone fastest at the first checkpoint, but Quick Step flew up the climb to set the second-fastest time behind Sunweb, saving their efforts for the final third of the course and the run to the line.

After Philippe Gilbert’s win at the GP d’Isbergues earlier in the day, it’s the 69th victory of the season for the Belgian team. Since 2000, they only lie behind the 2008 (70 wins) and 2009 (83 wins) vintages of Team Highroad.

The win also marks a farewell for a number of Quick-Step’s riders, with De Plus, Schachmann and Terpstra all leaving for new teams next year. It’s the fourth time the team has won the title, after their triumphs in 2012, 2013 and 2016.

“We are so happy and the feeling is incredible because we were not the top favourites,” said Lampaert after the finish. “I knew we had a strong team – a lot of young riders but really talented and at the start I had a lot of confidence that we could do a great performance. But to win is something different, especially with that time difference.

“At the first time check I heard we were behind and I though ‘wow, we are really fast’, but I knew we had the climb and we sped up there. Especially on the descent and to the finish we went full, full gas.

“It’s incredible. All year long we’ve won so many races, but to win the World Championships team time trial is very special. It gives a lot of satisfaction and yeah, we’re super happy that we’re world champions.”

How it happened

Like to the women’s course, the men’s ran from the Area 47 waterpark in Ötztal to Innsbruck, but there was one rather large difference – the men had to deviate to tackle a 62.8km course that including a climb two-thirds of the way in.

The 4.6km Axams climb averages 5.7%, with sections of 10% on the lower slopes, and would prove to be the vital part of the route. Checkpoints came after the initial flat 22.8km, and at the top of the climb, 44.9km in.

Continental teams Vorarlberg-Santic and Elkov-Author were the fastest among the early teams to set off, topping the leaderboards with times of 1:12:13 and 1:10:44 respectively. Their times wouldn’t last long at the top of the standings, though, with the WorldTour teams not far behind them on the road.

Katusha-Alpecin were the first WorldTour team through the first checkpoint, setting a time of 22:42 that wouldn’t be bettered until Mitchelton-Scott came through at 22:14. After all teams had passed through, there were seven teams within 32 seconds of the Australians – BMC, Quick Step, Sky, Sunweb, Katusha, Movistar and LottoNL-Jumbo.

Cameron Meyer and Jack Bauer looked to struggle to hold on to the Mitchelton-Scott train up the climb, but they got back together to post a quickest time of 50:31. Five-rider Sky would equal it, but not before Quick Step had gone 30 seconds faster. The last team on the road, Sunweb, edged the Belgian squad by less than a second, while BMC lay third just four seconds down to set up a big finale.

Mitchelton-Scott hit the finih in a time of 1:08:23, but would their prowess on the flat be enough to grab back time on the teams who beat them on the climb? Quick Step soon answered that question, blowing the Australian squad’s time away with a time of 1:07:26. They faced a tense wait as teams with the TTT calibre of Sky, BMC and Sunweb raced to the finish, but none of them would come close to the Belgian team’s time.

Quick-Step’s mastery of the descent from Axams and the fast run-in to Innsbruck proved difference as they forged ahead of Sunweb and BMC in the closing kilometres.

“We really trained for this part pretty well,” said Terpstra, winner of a fourth team time trial gold medal. “We had videos, even the downhill. Yesterday I had it on my telephone and I played it 100 times, the video of the downhill, just to know every corner, because it's not so difficult but it looks difficult because you cannot see the corners. But you go really fast and really spin the wheels. It was a bit scary but we knew the route and things went pretty well.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quick-Step Floors1:07:26
Maximilian Schachmann (Ger)
Laurens De Plus (Bel)
Yves Lampaert (Bel)
Bob Jungels (Lux)
Kasper Asgreen (Den)
Niki Terpstra (Ned)
2Team Sunweb1:07:44
Wilco Kelderman (Ned)
Chad Haga (USA)
Michael Matthews (Aus)
Tom Dumoulin (Ned)
Sam Oomen (Ned)
Søren Kragh Andersen (Den)
3BMC Racing Team1:07:45
Greg Van Avermaet (Bel)
Rohan Dennis (Aus)
Patrick Bevin (NZl)
Damiano Caruso (Ita)
Tejay van Garderen (USA)
DNFStefan Küng (Swi)
4Team Sky1:08:11
Owain Doull (GBr)
Vasil Kiryienka (Blr)
Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol)
Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa)
Gianni Moscon (Ita)
DNFIan Stannard (GBr)
5Mitchelton-Scott1:08:23
Cameron Meyer (Aus)
Jack Bauer (NZl)
Michael Hepburn (Aus)
Luke Durbridge (Aus)
Daryl Impey (RSA)
Matteo Trentin (Ita)
6Movistar Team1:08:58
Imanol Erviti (Spa)
Winner Anacona (Col)
Andrey Amador (CRc)
Jasha Sütterlin (Ger)
Marc Soler (Spa)
Nelson Oliveira (Por)
7Trek-Segafredo1:09:30
Ryan Mullen (Irl)
Matthias Brändle (Aut)
Fabio Felline (Ita)
Michael Gogl (Aut)
Toms Skujins (Lat)
Julien Bernard (Fra)
8Bora-Hansgrohe1:09:33
Maciej Bodnar (Pol)
Gregor Mühlberger (Aut)
Patrick Konrad (Aut)
Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut)
Felix Grossschartner (Aut)
DNFDaniel Oss (Ita)
9CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:10:03
Adrian Kurek (Pol)
Szymon Sajnok (Pol)
Kamil Gradek (Pol)
Mateusz Taciak (Pol)
Lukasz Owsian (Pol)
Jan Tratnik (Slo)
10Astana Pro Team1:10:20
Hugo Houle (Can)
Tanel Kangert (Est)
Andrey Grivko (Ukr)
Michael Valgren (Den)
Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz)
DNFMagnus Cort (Den)
11Katusha-Alpecin1:10:21
Mads Wurst Schmidt
Reto Hollenstein (Swi)
Nathan Haas (Aus)
Tony Martin (Ger)
Nils Politt (Ger)
Alex Dowsett (GBr)
12Elkov-Author1:10:43
Alois Kankovsky (Cze)
Vojtech Hacecky (Cze)
Michael Kukrle (Cze)
Jakub Otruba (Cze)
Jan Barta (Cze)
Josef Cerny (Cze)
13LottoNl-Jumbo1:10:54
Timo Roosen (Ned)
Danny van Poppel (Ned)
Thomas Leezer (Ned)
Jos van Emden (Ned)
Koen Bouwmam (Ned)
Neilson Powless (USA)
14Team Voralberg Santic1:12:13
Patrick Schelling (Swi)
Daniel Geismayr (Aut)
Gian Friesecke (Swi)
Jannik Steimle (Ger)
Lukas Ruegg (Swi)
Davide Orrico (Ita)
15AG2R La Mondiale1:12:44
Alexis Gougeard (Fra)
Alexandre Geniez (Fra)
Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu)
François Bidard (Fra)
Silvan Dillier (Swi)
Nico Denz (Ger)
16Team Felbermayr Simplon Wel1:13:05
Filippo Fortin (Ita)
Matthias Mangertseder (Ger)
Riccardo Zoidl (Aut)
Matthias Krizek (Aut)
Stephan Rabitsch (Aut)
Daniel Lehner (Aut)
17Tirol1:13:51
Mario Gamper (Aut)
Johannes Schinnagel (Ger)
Manuel Porzner (Ger)
Tobias Bayer (Aut)
Florian Gamper (Aut)
Georg Zimmermann (Ger)
18Hrinkow Advarics Cycleang1:14:29
Andreas Graf (Aut)
Dominik Hrinkow (Aut)
Andreas Hofer (Aut)
Patrick Bosman (Aut)
Jonas Rapp (Ger)
Markus Freiberger (Aut)
19Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega1:14:31
Michele Gazzara (Ita)
Michele Scartezzini (Ita)
Nicola Gaffurini (Ita)
Dario Puccioni (Ita)
Paolo Toto (Ita)
Niccolo' Salvietti (Ita)
20Team Lotto-Kern Haus1:14:59
Joshua Huppertz (Ger)
Jonas Rutsch (Ger)
Robert William Kessler (Ger)
Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger)
Luca Henn (Ger)
DNFJan Hugger (Ger)
21Dukla Banska Bystrica1:15:36
Martin Mahdar (Svk)
Samuel Oros (Svk)
Jan Andrej Cully (Svk)
Patrik Tybor (Svk)
Marek Canecky (Svk)
Juraj Bellan (Svk)
22WSA Pushbikers1:16:05
Joshua Harrison (Aus)
Jodok Salzmann (Aut)
Felix Ritzinger (Aut)
Helmut Trettwer (Ger)
Daniel Auer (Aut)
Christian Grasmann (Ger)

Latest on Cyclingnews