Image 1 of 41 Canyon-SRAM en route to Worlds team time trial gold. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 41 Canyon-SRAM are world champions in the team time trial. (Image credit: TDW) Image 3 of 41 Canyon-SRAM beat Boels Dolmans and Sunweb to win the 2018 Worlds team time trial. (Image credit: TDW) Image 4 of 41 Trixi Worrack celebrates Worlds team time trial victory. (Image credit: TDW) Image 5 of 41 The podium of the women's team time trial at the Innsbruck Worlds. (Image credit: TDW) Image 6 of 41 Boels Dolmans ponder what might have been in Innsbruck. (Image credit: TDW) Image 7 of 41 (Image credit: TDW) Image 8 of 41 Sunweb had to settle for bronze in Innsbruck. (Image credit: TDW) Image 9 of 41 Sunweb put up a determined defence of their crown but had to settle for third. (Image credit: TDW) Image 10 of 41 Boels Dolmans took silver in Innsbruck. (Image credit: TDW) Image 11 of 41 Canyon-SRAM on the podium after winning the Worlds team time trial. (Image credit: TDW) Image 12 of 41 Trixi Worrack won her fifth team time trial world title in Innsbruck. (Image credit: TDW) Image 13 of 41 Boels Dolmans had to settle for silver in Innsbruck. (Image credit: TDW) Image 14 of 41 Canyon-SRAM beat Boels Dolmans and Sunweb to win the Worlds team time trial. (Image credit: TDW) Image 15 of 41 Canyon-SRAM atop the podium at the Innsbruck Worlds. (Image credit: TDW) Image 16 of 41 Canyon-SRAM flanked by Boels Dolmans and Sunweb. (Image credit: TDW) Image 17 of 41 Canyon-SRAM celebrate on the podium. (Image credit: TDW) Image 18 of 41 Canyon-SRAM won the the world team time trial title in Innsbruck. (Image credit: TDW) Image 19 of 41 Canyon-SRAM are applauded on the dais. (Image credit: TDW) Image 20 of 41 Canyon-SRAM finished with a full complement of six riders. (Image credit: TDW) Image 21 of 41 Mitchelton-Scott had to settle for fifth place in the women's team time trial at the World Championships. (Image credit: TDW) Image 22 of 41 Wiggle-High5 looked well drilled (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 41 Mitchelton-Scott went on to finish fifth (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 41 Boels Dolmans rode together but would finish with just four riders (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 41 Team Sunweb at speed (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 41 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 41 The Cogeas–Mettler riders stand out under the grey skies (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 41 The Italian Valcar PBM team (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 41 Wiggle-High5 impressed in their final race (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 30 of 41 Ale Cipollini stood out in the misty, grey weather (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 31 of 41 The Canyon-SRAM riders had matching disc wheels and socks (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 32 of 41 Cogeas–Mettler were soon down to five riders (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 33 of 41 Team Sunweb blast along the valley to Innsbruck (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 34 of 41 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 41 Valcar PBM. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 41 Wiggle-High5 started fast but faded to 4th. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 41 BTC City. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 41 Ale Cipollini on the road in Innsbruck. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 41 Boels Dolmans. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 41 Sunweb en route to third in the World Championships women's team time trial. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 41 Cogeas-Mettler Pro Cycling (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Canyon-SRAM won the first title of the 2018 UCI Road World Championships in Innsbruck with victory in the women’s team time trial. Alena Amialiusik, Alice Barnes, Hannah Barnes, Elena Cecchini, Lisa Klein and Trixi Worrack completed the 54.7km course in a blazing time of 1:01:47, beating Boels Dolmans into second place by 22 seconds.

The German team, bedecked with multicolour disc wheels, put in the best-paced effort of the day. They came through the 22.8km checkpoint as the closest challenger to the fast-starting Wiggle High5, and they later held onto their full complement of six riders all the way to finish where other rivals struggled to do so.

2017 champions Team Sunweb completed the final podium, finishing third just seven seconds behind Boels Dolmans after a late charge to the line. Wiggle High5, who had surprisingly set the fastest time at the 22.8km checkpoint, were down to four riders soon afterwards and faded to fourth at the finish, 57 seconds down.

The victory is the fifth time the Canyon-SRAM team has won the event, albeit with different sponsors in the past – as Specialized-Lululemon in 2012, 2013 and 2014, and as Velocio-SRAM in 2015. Trixi Worrack was part of all of those teams, making it five TTT golds for her.

“For sure it’s really nice,” Worrack said after the finish. “We didn’t win one TTT this year so it was a bit of a surprise, but I think only for the others, because we knew what we could do if we had the perfect day – we could finish on the podium or even on top.

“It was pretty difficult because it was a long course and we’ve never done a 55km course so we had to time it really well and not over-pace, but it was perfect.”

“We’ve trained really hard for this,” Hannah Barnes added. “We put everything into it – every day we were getting smoother and better on the course. We’re just really happy.”

How it happened

The 55km course ran from the Area 47 waterpark in Ötztal to Innsbruck. It was a largely downhill course, saw for a few lumps along the way, contributing to the fast times on the day – Canyon-SRAM completed the race at a speed of 53.8kph.

Italian team BePink kicked off proceedings of the final Worlds TTT to include trade teams. It was the second team off, Team Virtu, who set the early running though, coming through the checkpoint with a time of 26:22 and becoming the only team of the first half to go under 1:04:00.

Wiggle High5 flew through the early kilometres, blitzing through the checkpoint 48 seconds faster than anyone else to that point. Canyon and Boels came close, and vitally held on to their six riders as Katie Archibald and Emilia Fahlin both dropped away from the Wiggle train shortly after the checkpoint.

Team Sunweb were curiously off the pace, just fifth at the checkpoint, 36 seconds behind Wiggle. The German team would put on a late charge but couldn’t get close to Canyon’s winning time. Meanwhile Mitchelton-Scott, who were fourth at the checkpoint, faded in the second half, finishing 1:30 down on the gold medallists.

Full Results