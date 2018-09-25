Trending

World Championships: Evenepoel wins junior men's time trial

Belgian prodigy blows the competition away

Image 1 of 24

Remco Evenepoel wins the junior men's time trial title at the 2018 World Championships

Remco Evenepoel wins the junior men's time trial title at the 2018 World Championships
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 24

Ivan Van WIlder (Belgium)

Ivan Van WIlder (Belgium)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 24

Ivan Van WIlder (Belgium)

Ivan Van WIlder (Belgium)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 24

Guilherme Mota (Portugal)

Guilherme Mota (Portugal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 24

Lucas Plapp (Australia)

Lucas Plapp (Australia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 24

Andrea Piccolo (Italy)

Andrea Piccolo (Italy)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 24

Enzo Leijnse (Netherlands)

Enzo Leijnse (Netherlands)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 24

Evenepoel celebrates as he crosses the line

Evenepoel celebrates as he crosses the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 24

Remco Evenepoel celebrates as he crosses the line

Remco Evenepoel celebrates as he crosses the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 24

Soren Waerenskjold (Norway)

Soren Waerenskjold (Norway)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 24

The rainbow jersey ready to be awarded

The rainbow jersey ready to be awarded
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 24

Remco Evenepoel celebrates as he crosses the line

Remco Evenepoel celebrates as he crosses the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 24

Remco Evenepoel celebrates on the podium

Remco Evenepoel celebrates on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 24

Remco Evenepoel celebrates on the podium

Remco Evenepoel celebrates on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 15 of 24

The final podium of Lucas Plapp, Remco Evenepoel and Andrea Piccolo (L-R)

The final podium of Lucas Plapp, Remco Evenepoel and Andrea Piccolo (L-R)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 16 of 24

Evenepoel in the rainbow bands

Evenepoel in the rainbow bands
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 17 of 24

Evenepoel prepares for the podium

Evenepoel prepares for the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 18 of 24

Evenepoel knows he's won

Evenepoel knows he's won
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 19 of 24

Remco Evenepoel celebrates on the podium

Remco Evenepoel celebrates on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 20 of 24

Remco Evenepoel with his gold medal

Remco Evenepoel with his gold medal
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 21 of 24

The final podium of Lucas Plapp, Remco Evenepoel and Andrea Piccolo (L-R)

The final podium of Lucas Plapp, Remco Evenepoel and Andrea Piccolo (L-R)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 22 of 24

The Belgian national anthem plays out on the podium

The Belgian national anthem plays out on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 23 of 24

The emotion gets to Evenepoel on the podium

The emotion gets to Evenepoel on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 24 of 24

The emotion gets to Evenepoel on the podium

The emotion gets to Evenepoel on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)

Pre-race favourite Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) delivered a comprehensive win in the junior time trial at the UCI Road World Championships, putting over a minute into his nearest rivals over the 27.7km course in Innsbruck, Austria.

The European road and time trial champion averaged 50kph over the rolling course and set a time off 33:15. The 18-year-old even had time to start his celebrations with over 50m to go before wheeling to a halt at the line and greeting his family.

Lucas Plapp (Australia) had set the provisional fastest time but had to settle for second place and a well-deserved silver medal, after finishing 1:23 down on Evenepoel, with Italy's Andrea Piccolo securing the bronze medal, 1:37 down on the new world champion.

Plapp, a world champion on the track, had blitzed through the course earlier, and set the fastest time by some 19 seconds at the 18km mark. Unlike many of the early pace setters, Plapp held his pace throughout the second half of the course, nudging Ilan Van Wilder (Belgium) and Joseph Laverick (Great Britain) down the standings.

Piccolo looked strong during his effort, while Michel Hessman (Germany) also threatened the medals but in truth the rest of the field were in a different race to Evenepoel, who will ride for Quick-Step Floors for the next two years after agreeing a contract with the Belgian team earlier in the summer. The 18-year-old was nearly a minute up at the first check, and only extended his advantage before the finish. 

"I've worked so hard for this and it really was my main goal. I want to take the double, and now I have one, so I'm very happy with that. This is the most important one for me, I think. Especially winning for Belgian. It's so emotional for me," Evenepoel said.

"I went all out on the climbs and from kilometre 10 I went as hard as possible. I guess it worked and I'm very happy with the result. I can't believe it. It's a dream come true. It's nice when the hard work pays off."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Remco Evenepoel (Belgium)0:33:15
2Lucas Plapp (Australia)0:01:23
3Andrea Piccolo (Italy)0:01:37
4Michel Hessman (Germany)0:01:47
5Soren Waerenskjold (Norway)0:01:50
6Ilan Van Wilder (Belgium)0:02:01
7Manuel Michielsen (Netherlands)0:02:10
8Joseph Laverick (Great Britain)0:02:21
9Jacob Hindsgaul Madsen (Denmark)0:02:26
10Michael Garrison (USA)0:02:32
11Lev Gonov (Russia)0:02:33
12Alexandre Balmer (Switzerland)0:02:38
13Jakob Gessner (Germany)0:02:45
14Ben Healy (Ireland)0:02:49
15Biniam Girmay Hailu (Eritrea)0:02:53
16Kevin Vauquelin (France)0:03:03
17Daniil Pronskiy (Kazakhstan)0:03:11
18Enzo Leijnse (Netherlands)0:03:13
19Riley Sheehan (United States Of America)0:03:20
20Gleb Brussenskiy (Kazakhstan)0:03:23
21William Blume Levy (Denmark)
22Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spain)0:03:25
23Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kazakhstan)0:03:26
24Valentin Gotzinger (Austria)0:03:30
25Conor Martin (Canada)0:03:35
26Gleb Karpenko (Estonia)0:03:37
27Artjom Mirzojev (Estonia)0:03:38
28Ruslan Koshovyi (Ukraine)0:03:41
29Guilherme Mota (Portugal)
30Maximilian Kabas (Austria)
31Arthur Kluckers (Luxembourg)0:03:42
32Samuele Manfredi (Italy)0:03:46
33Maksim Bilyi (Ukraine)0:03:54
34Petr Kelemen (Czech Republic)0:03:55
35Dzianis Mazur (Belarus)0:03:57
36Antoine Devanne (France)0:03:59
37Daniil Turuk (Belarus)0:04:09
38Ben Tulett (Great Britain)0:04:11
39Fredrik Gjesteland Finnesand (Norway)0:04:17
40Bostjan Murn (Slovenia)0:04:20
41Dawid Kuderczak (Poland)0:04:23
42Dominik Bieler (Switzerland)0:04:24
43Damian Papierski (Poland)
44Branko Huys (Belgium)0:04:29
45Gilles Kirsch (Luxembourg)0:04:33
46Aaron Doherty (Ireland)0:04:38
47Iakov Gusev (Russian Federation)0:04:52
48Afonso Silva (Portugal)0:04:54
49Jean Eric Habimana (Rwanda)0:05:09
50Erikas Sidlauskas (Lithuania)0:05:11
51Ivan Cobo Cayon (Spain)
52Alekss Krasts (Latvia)0:05:12
53Yoel Asmerom Tesfasilasie (Eritrea)0:05:27
54Julian Espinoza (Costa Rica)0:05:30
55Valentin Vasiloiu (Romania)0:05:42
56Adam Foltan (Slovakia)0:05:46
57Aristidas Kelmelis (Lithuania)0:06:04
58Taisei Hino (Japan)0:06:05
59Renus Uhiriwe (Rwanda)0:06:08
60Carlo Jurisevic (Croatia)0:06:21
61Hiroyuki Umakoshi (Japan)0:06:29
62Zani Sylhasi (Kosovo)0:06:56
63Lukas Kubis (Slovakia)0:06:59
64Qadir Mustafayev (Azerbaijan)0:07:04
65Luis Esteban Murillo (Costa Rica)0:07:09
66Jeffrey Diaz Rivera (Puerto Rico)0:07:52
67Marcel Rodrigo Teneb Schiesewitz (Chile)0:08:03
68Mohamed Rayes (Syrian Arab Republic)0:09:08
69Blerton Nuha (Kosovo)0:09:21
70Briton John (Guyana)0:09:48
DNFBen Katerberg (Canada)

Latest on Cyclingnews