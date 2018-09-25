Image 1 of 24 Remco Evenepoel wins the junior men's time trial title at the 2018 World Championships (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 24 Ivan Van WIlder (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 24 Ivan Van WIlder (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 24 Guilherme Mota (Portugal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 24 Lucas Plapp (Australia) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 24 Andrea Piccolo (Italy) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 24 Enzo Leijnse (Netherlands) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 24 Evenepoel celebrates as he crosses the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 24 Remco Evenepoel celebrates as he crosses the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 24 Soren Waerenskjold (Norway) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 24 The rainbow jersey ready to be awarded (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 24 Remco Evenepoel celebrates as he crosses the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 24 Remco Evenepoel celebrates on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 24 Remco Evenepoel celebrates on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 24 The final podium of Lucas Plapp, Remco Evenepoel and Andrea Piccolo (L-R) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 24 Evenepoel in the rainbow bands (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 24 Evenepoel prepares for the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 24 Evenepoel knows he's won (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 24 Remco Evenepoel celebrates on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 20 of 24 Remco Evenepoel with his gold medal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 21 of 24 The final podium of Lucas Plapp, Remco Evenepoel and Andrea Piccolo (L-R) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 22 of 24 The Belgian national anthem plays out on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 23 of 24 The emotion gets to Evenepoel on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 24 of 24 The emotion gets to Evenepoel on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)

Pre-race favourite Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) delivered a comprehensive win in the junior time trial at the UCI Road World Championships, putting over a minute into his nearest rivals over the 27.7km course in Innsbruck, Austria.

The European road and time trial champion averaged 50kph over the rolling course and set a time off 33:15. The 18-year-old even had time to start his celebrations with over 50m to go before wheeling to a halt at the line and greeting his family.

Lucas Plapp (Australia) had set the provisional fastest time but had to settle for second place and a well-deserved silver medal, after finishing 1:23 down on Evenepoel, with Italy's Andrea Piccolo securing the bronze medal, 1:37 down on the new world champion.

Plapp, a world champion on the track, had blitzed through the course earlier, and set the fastest time by some 19 seconds at the 18km mark. Unlike many of the early pace setters, Plapp held his pace throughout the second half of the course, nudging Ilan Van Wilder (Belgium) and Joseph Laverick (Great Britain) down the standings.

Piccolo looked strong during his effort, while Michel Hessman (Germany) also threatened the medals but in truth the rest of the field were in a different race to Evenepoel, who will ride for Quick-Step Floors for the next two years after agreeing a contract with the Belgian team earlier in the summer. The 18-year-old was nearly a minute up at the first check, and only extended his advantage before the finish.

"I've worked so hard for this and it really was my main goal. I want to take the double, and now I have one, so I'm very happy with that. This is the most important one for me, I think. Especially winning for Belgian. It's so emotional for me," Evenepoel said.

"I went all out on the climbs and from kilometre 10 I went as hard as possible. I guess it worked and I'm very happy with the result. I can't believe it. It's a dream come true. It's nice when the hard work pays off."

Results