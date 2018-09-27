UCI Road World Championships: Evenepoel wins Junior Men's road race
Belgian solos to victory over Mayrhofer, Fancellu
Men's Junior Road Race: Kufstein - Innsbruck
Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) steamrollered the opposition into submission to win the junior road title at the UCI Road World Championships, completing the double after winning the individual time trial earlier in the week.
The soon-to-be Quick-Step Floors rider was simply on another level to the competition in Innsbruck, almost single-handedly coming back from a crash and a lone chase on the climb of the Gnadenwald, before a string of attacks whittled down the rest of the field. Such was Evenepoel's dominance that the Belgian rode the final 19 kilometres on his own as the remnants of the peloton fought it out for the rest of the medals.
At times Evenepoel appeared to be riding in fast forward, while the best of the rest were made to look ordinary over the demanding Austrian course. Italy, Germany, the Czech Republic and the USA all had numbers during key stages of the race but no tactics would have unsettled Evenepoel's ride. In the end Marius Mayrhofer (Germany) claimed silver well over a minute down, with Alessandro Fancellu (Italy) in third taking bronze. What started as a race ended in a procession.
"I'm very happy. I actually crashed at a bad moment before the climb and the mechanic didn't see me crash," Evenepoel said. "There was another guy in the team who crashed and he was changing the wheel of the other guy, so I had to wait like 20 seconds, I guess. I was almost two minutes behind the first guys, so I really had to work hard in the back.
"When I was back in the front group and there were just two guys in the front and another two guys - it was no problem because the two climbs were coming in the local rounds. Then there was one more teammate for me, Ilan Van Wilder, he did a great job on the climb. He just made pace and he caught the guys on like 35 seconds. Then there was an American who attacked and I just went behind him and got alone with two other guys at my back. Then I had an amazing descent where I almost dropped the two guys but the German came back after the local round."
How it unfolded
There may have been 159 riders on the start line under the Austrian sun but all eyes were on Evenepoel after his stellar season and win in the time trial earlier in the week. Ahead of the Belgian, and the rest of the peloton, were 84km of rolling roads before two circuits of the 24km finishing course.
The German national team were the early pace-setters as a number of nations looked to shed the field of the weaker riders in the opening kilometres. There was a scare for time trial bronze medallist, Andrea Piccolo (Italy) when the rider was involved in an early crash but there were a flurry of early mechanicals and falls as nerves ran through the main field.
The race changed significantly on the approach to the Gnadenwald when a rider at the front switched wheels and in a brief lapse of concentration, brought down a significant portion of the peloton. Evenepoel was one of those involved and as the cameras panned sideways the Belgian could be seen motioning to his back wheel. The change for new equipment seemed to take an age, especially as a Belgian mechanic was seen assisting another rider before noticing Evenepoel's predicament.
At the front of the race Italy and Germany understandably kept the pace high as Evenepoel eventually remounted and began his chase over the 2.6km ascent. He started the climb around two minutes in arrears but in scenes reminiscent of Alberto Contador chasing back through the field on the Mortirolo at the 2015 Giro, Evenepoel made it look almost effortless. He was unable to make contact before the summit but on the descent he and several remaining teammates were able to latch onto the diminished front group just after Piccolo and Mayrhofer clipped off the front and established a minute's lead.
The pair's advantage mattered little, with Belgian holding the gap at around 56 seconds before Evenepoel - frustrated with the situation - attacked. The first acceleration was just a warning, however, and as the race reached the first ascent of the Iglis the gap dropped to just over 30 seconds.
With just over 40km to go, an attack from an American rider was seized upon by Evenepoel. He drove across to the leaders with only five riders able to follow. One of them was the much-touted Karel Vacek (Czech Republic), who briefly looked to match Evenepoel but on the descent of the climb the class between the Belgian and the rest of the pack was made clear. The Italians were left floundering despite a decent team effort to chase, while Vacek cramped with 29km to go, and despite looking tired in the early break only a startled looking Mayrhofer remained when Evenepoel looked back.
By the time the final lap started the leading pair had over a minute on an Italian-controlled chase but with 19km to go Evenepoel opened up the throttle once more and rode away from his last remaining competitor.
The battle for the minor medals saw Fancellu escape with Alexandre Balmer inside the final 10km, but despite their efforts Mayrhofer hung on bravely for bronze. By the time the main field crossed the line Evenepoel was already talking about taking on the Grand Tours in the future.
"Next year I'll be a pro, so I still have to learn a lot. I'm only biking one year and a half. I still have to learn a lot. We'll see what the future gives. Quick-Step will be a good step for me. I hope I can grow in silence with the team. I have confidence in them, and they in me, so it will be a nice future I guess."
"My main dream is the three Grand Tours. But I know that's a long way. I'm still young and I have a long way to go. We're going to work hard and then hopefully I can win one of the three Grand Tours."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Remco Evenepoel (Belgium)
|3:03:49
|2
|Marius Mayrhofer (Germany)
|0:01:25
|3
|Alessandro Fancellu (Italy)
|0:01:38
|4
|Alexandre Balmer (Switzerland)
|5
|Frederik Wandahl (Denmark)
|0:03:20
|6
|Gabriele Benedetti (Italy)
|7
|Alois Charrin (France)
|8
|Kevin Vermaerke (United States Of America)
|9
|Antonio Tiberi (Italy)
|10
|Sean Quinn (United States Of America)
|0:03:25
|11
|Andrea Piccolo (Italy)
|0:04:37
|12
|Karel Vacek (Czech Republic)
|13
|Biniam Girmay Hailu (Eritrea)
|0:06:41
|14
|Jakob Gessner (Germany)
|15
|Ludvig Fischer Aasheim (Norway)
|16
|Guilherme Mota (Portugal)
|17
|Ben Tulett (Great Britain)
|0:07:20
|18
|Aksel Bechskot-Hansen (Denmark)
|19
|Jonathan Bogli (Switzerland)
|20
|Mason Hollyman (Great Britain)
|21
|Marco Frigo (Italy)
|0:07:54
|22
|Gleb Brussenskiy (Kazakhstan)
|0:09:34
|23
|Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kazakhstan)
|0:10:47
|24
|Robin Juel Skivild (Denmark)
|25
|Ben Healy (Ireland)
|26
|Lewis Askey (Great Britain)
|27
|Michel Hessmann (Germany)
|0:10:55
|28
|Marek Gajdula (Slovakia)
|0:11:07
|29
|Daniil Pronskiy (Kazakhstan)
|0:11:19
|30
|Vinicius Rangel Costa (Brazil)
|31
|Kim Alexander Heiduk (Germany)
|0:12:14
|32
|Adne Holter (Norway)
|0:12:22
|33
|Oleksandr Shchypak (Ukraine)
|34
|Casper Van Uden (Netherlands)
|35
|Lev Gonov (Russian Federation)
|0:13:21
|36
|Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Spain)
|0:13:37
|37
|Samuel Watson (Great Britain)
|0:15:02
|38
|Felix Engelhardt (Germany)
|39
|Hugo Page (France)
|0:15:18
|40
|Jean Eric Habimana (Rwanda)
|0:15:25
|41
|Valentin Retailleau (France)
|0:15:31
|42
|Vojtech Repa (Czech Republic)
|43
|Andrew Vollmer (United States Of America)
|44
|Enzo Leijnse (Netherlands)
|45
|Artjom Mirzojev (Estonia)
|0:15:47
|46
|Thomas Schellenberg (Canada)
|0:16:22
|47
|Marek Bugar (Slovakia)
|48
|Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spain)
|0:17:18
|49
|Alfred George (Great Britain)
|0:17:28
|50
|Lucas Plapp (Australia)
|51
|Kei Onodera (Japan)
|52
|Nurbergen Nurlykhassym (Kazakhstan)
|0:17:29
|53
|Mesut Cepa (Albania)
|0:17:40
|54
|Daniil Turuk (Belarus)
|0:17:55
|55
|Aaron Van Der Beken (Belgium)
|0:17:58
|56
|Henri Vandenabeele (Belgium)
|57
|Jakob Reiter (Austria)
|0:18:15
|58
|Breandan Flannagan (Ireland)
|0:18:45
|59
|Anton Vtiurin (Russian Federation)
|0:18:54
|60
|Gilles Kirsch (Luxembourg)
|61
|Bas Van Belle (Netherlands)
|62
|Josh Lane (New Zealand)
|63
|Alekss Krasts (Latvia)
|0:18:57
|64
|Simon Imboden (Switzerland)
|65
|Vladimir Miksanik (Czech Republic)
|0:19:00
|66
|Maksim Bilyi (Ukraine)
|67
|Ruben Eggenberg (Switzerland)
|68
|Tomas Aguirre Garza (Mexico)
|69
|Jakub Boucek (Czech Republic)
|70
|Afonso Silva (Portugal)
|71
|Ben Katerberg (Canada)
|0:20:34
|72
|Theo Gilbertson (New Zealand)
|73
|Petr Kelemen (Czech Republic)
|0:21:01
|74
|Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spain)
|0:22:34
|75
|Dzianis Mazur (Belarus)
|0:22:43
|76
|Axel Van Der Tuuk (Netherlands)
|0:23:13
|77
|Wessel Krul (Netherlands)
|0:23:44
|78
|Emil Lindgren (Sweden)
|79
|Henri Treimuth (Estonia)
|80
|Archie Ryan (Ireland)
|0:24:27
|81
|Fredrik Gjesteland Finnesand (Norway)
|0:24:29
|82
|Dominik Gorak (Poland)
|83
|Damian Bieniek (Poland)
|0:25:10
|84
|Noppachai Klahan (Thailand)
|0:27:56
|DNF
|Pirmin Benz (Germany)
|DNF
|Aljaz Omrzel (Slovenia)
|DNF
|Yoshiaki Fukuda (Japan)
|DNF
|Martin Messner (Austria)
|DNF
|Camilo Jose Navas Madera (Ecuador)
|DNF
|Oskar Palm (Sweden)
|DNF
|Samuele Rubino (Italy)
|DNF
|Iakov Gusev (Russian Federation)
|DNF
|Conor Martin (Canada)
|DNF
|Carter Turnbull (Australia)
|DNF
|Anze Skok (Slovenia)
|DNF
|Soren Waerenskjold (Norway)
|DNF
|William Blume Levy (Denmark)
|DNF
|Daniel Arnes (Norway)
|DNF
|Dennis Grasvold (Norway)
|DNF
|Arthur Kluckers (Luxembourg)
|DNF
|Hiryu Kayama (Japan)
|DNF
|Abner Gonzalez Rivera (Puerto Rico)
|DNF
|Rick Pluimers (Netherlands)
|DNF
|Igor Humbert (Switzerland)
|DNF
|Ricardo Broxham (South Africa)
|DNF
|Cian Leveridge (South Africa)
|DNF
|Carlo Jurisevic (Croatia)
|DNF
|Taisei Hino (Japan)
|DNF
|Robin Plamondon (Canada)
|DNF
|Ilan Van Wilder (Belgium)
|DNF
|Juan Tito Rendon Franco (Colombia)
|DNF
|Ivan Cobo Cayon (Spain)
|DNF
|Sam Cook (New Zealand)
|DNF
|Hiroyuki Umakoshi (Japan)
|DNF
|Xandres Vervloesem (Belgium)
|DNF
|Steven Pattyn (Belgium)
|DNF
|Phunsiri Sirimongkhon (Thailand)
|DNF
|Quinn Simmons (United States Of America)
|DNF
|Michael Garrison (United States Of America)
|DNF
|Louis Barre (France)
|DNF
|Luis Esteban Murillo (Costa Rica)
|DNF
|Zani Sylhasi (Kosovo)
|DNF
|Tyler Lindorff (Australia)
|DNF
|Sergey Zatcepin (Russian Federation)
|DNF
|Laurynas Kuras (Lithuania)
|DNF
|Gavrail Stefanov (Bulgaria)
|DNF
|Aaron Doherty (Ireland)
|DNF
|Shahin Eyvazov (Azerbaijan)
|DNF
|Nadjaf Baghirov (Azerbaijan)
|DNF
|Yoel Asmerom Tesfasilasie (Eritrea)
|DNF
|Admir Kolasinac (Serbia)
|DNF
|Riley Sheehan (United States Of America)
|DNF
|Raphael Da Costa Barros (France)
|DNF
|Alex Baudin (France)
|DNF
|Valentin Vasiloiu (Romania)
|DNF
|Marcel Rodrigo Teneb Schiesewitz (Chile)
|DNF
|Ventsislav Venkov (Bulgaria)
|DNF
|Carson Miles (Canada)
|DNF
|Julian Espinoza (Costa Rica)
|DNF
|Imad Sekkak (Morocco)
|DNF
|Jakub Hnik (Czech Republic)
|DNF
|Jacob Hindsgaul Madsen (Denmark)
|DNF
|Erikas Sidlauskas (Lithuania)
|DNF
|David Alejandro Camargo Hernandez (Colombia)
|DNF
|Renus Uhiriwe (Rwanda)
|DNF
|Andrei Novicov (Republic of Moldova)
|DNF
|Frederik Thomsen (Denmark)
|DNF
|Josu Echeverria Azpilicueta (Spain)
|DNF
|Maksim Kulakov (Russian Federation)
|DNF
|Tsun Wai Chu (Hong Kong, China)
|DNF
|Kwun Hei Ho (Hong Kong, China)
|DNF
|Chalermchai Bangsiri (Thailand)
|DNF
|Dorde Duric (Serbia)
|DNF
|Ciprian Jitaru (Romania)
|DNF
|Jeffrey Diaz Rivera (Puerto Rico)
|DNF
|Blerton Nuha (Kosovo)
|DNF
|Briton John (Guyana)
|DNF
|Mojtaba Hajizadeh (Afghanistan)
|DNF
|Vladislav Korotas (Republic of Moldova)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
-
Shane Sutton disputes bullying accusations in Freeman tribunal'Nothing evidence based' in Tuesday's hearing says Australian
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy