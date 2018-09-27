World Championships: Laura Stigger wins junior women's road race
Austrian grabs gold for host nation
Women's Junior Road Race: Rattenberg - Innsbruck
Laura Stigger (Austria) triumphed on home roads to become the junior women’s world champion in Innsbruck. A mountain biker by background, Stigger showed both nous and strength to win the four-up sprint at the finish, beating Marie Le Net (France) into second place while Simone Boilard (Canada) took the bronze medal.
Stigger is no stranger to the rainbow jersey, given that she won her second successive junior cross country world title in Switzerland earlier this month, but she is a relative notice on the road. This was, she said, only her second road race – she placed 14th on the Trofeo Alfredo Binda in March – but any lack of experience was countered by her local knowledge of the tough circuit.
“No, I didn’t expect to win, I just wanted to have fun on the course because it’s my second road race,” Stigger said afterwards. “It’s incredible. Thanks to all the people on the roadside who pushed me to the limit. It’s unbelievable, I can’t believe it. I know the course, but I am from mountain biking, it’s unbelievable.”
The 70km race saw the peloton set out from Rattenberg and take on the climb of Gnadenwald before tackling one lap of the so-called Olympic circuit, built around the demanding ascent of Igls. Forcing from the Russian squad helped to split the bunch irretrievably on Gnadenwald, and they continued their forcing on the lower slope of Igls, with Aigul Gareeva and Iulia Gallimunina particularly prominent.
Stigger, however, proved to be the strongest on the climb. She sparked the winning move with a vicious acceleration on the upper slopes of Igls, having bided her time during the Russian onslaught earlier on.
Barbara Malcotti (Italy) was the first to bridge across to Stigger, followed shortly afterwards by Boilard, and that trio hit the summit of the climb with 15km to go holding an advantage of almost half a minute over the fragmented chasing group.
Boilard and Stigger collaborated smoothly on the descent with Maclotti becoming increasingly reluctant to push on the pace, mindful, no doubt, that her teammates Camilla Alessio and Vittoria Guazzini were attempting to bridge across.
That Italian tandem came within sight of the leaders as the road flattened out, but ultimately, only France’s Marie Le Net succeeded in making contact with the leaders, with a shade over 5km remaining.
Le Net’s reputation as a fast finisher – she is a Madison world champion on the track – preceded her, and Stigger attempted to shake the Frenchwoman from the group when she launched another stinging acceleration on a short rise as the break entered the city of Innsbruck.
Le Net, however, proved a redoubtable foe. After fighting her way back on, she attempted to clip away from the group just outside the flamme rouge, only for Boilard to snuff out the move.
By that point, it was clear that the winner would come from this group of four, despite a spirited chase by Guazzini and Jade Wiel (France). Malcotti, eager to secure a medal at least, led out the sprint, but had nothing left come the final 50 metres and had to settle for fourth.
Stigger, meanwhile, waited as late as possible to open her effort, and she pipped Le Net to claim a well-received home gold medal – and yet another rainbow jersey for her collection. “We were very close, my legs were burning. I gave everything I had,” Stigger said. “It’s crazy.”
This performance will surely alert WorldTour teams to Stigger’s potential on the road, though her immediate target is the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires, while the mountain bike race at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics is a longstanding goal.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country)
|Result
|1
|Laura Stigger (Austria)
|1:56:26
|2
|Marie Le Net (France)
|3
|Simone Boilard (Canada)
|4
|Barbara Malcotti (Italy)
|5
|Jade Wiel (France)
|0:00:14
|6
|Vittoria Guazzini (Italy)
|7
|Camilla Alessio (Italy)
|0:00:29
|8
|Aigul Gareeva (Russian Federation)
|0:00:56
|9
|Mie Saabye (Denmark)
|0:01:52
|10
|Maina Galand (France)
|11
|Pfeiffer Georgi (Great Britain)
|12
|Erika Milena Lopez Botero (Colombia)
|13
|Iuliia Galimullina (Russian Federation)
|14
|Olha Kulynych (Ukraine)
|15
|Anna Baidak (Russian Federation)
|16
|Veronika Jandova (Czech Republic)
|17
|Marta Jaskulska (Poland)
|0:01:57
|18
|Eva Jonkers (Netherlands)
|19
|Hannah Ludwig (Germany)
|20
|Rozemarijn Ammerlaan (Netherlands)
|0:02:02
|21
|Lea Curinier (France)
|0:04:03
|22
|Desiet Tekeste (Eritrea)
|23
|Urara Kawaguchi (Japan)
|0:04:07
|24
|Alena Rytseva (Russian Federation)
|0:04:14
|25
|Katie Clouse (United States Of America)
|0:04:47
|26
|Maeve Gallagher (Ireland)
|0:04:56
|27
|Marketa Hajkova (Czech Republic)
|28
|Catalina Anais Campos Soto (Chile)
|29
|Jasmine Soh (United States Of America)
|30
|Elynor Backstedt (Great Britain)
|31
|Abigail Youngwerth (United States Of America)
|32
|Anastasiya Kolesava (Belarus)
|33
|Kelsey Van Schoor (South Africa)
|34
|Matilde Vitillo (Italy)
|35
|Alina Abramenko (Belarus)
|36
|Niamh Fisher-Black (New Zealand)
|37
|Emeline Eustache (France)
|38
|Magdeleine Vallieres Mill (Canada)
|39
|Mireia Trias Jordan (Spain)
|40
|Amaia Lartitegi Ormazabal (Spain)
|41
|Lina Svarinska (Latvia)
|42
|Marina Uvarova (Russian Federation)
|0:04:59
|43
|Shari Bossuyt (Belgium)
|0:05:47
|44
|Martine Gjos (Norway)
|45
|Amalie Lutro (Norway)
|46
|Nika Jancic (Slovenia)
|47
|Sylvie Swinkels (Netherlands)
|48
|Kaitlyn Rauwerda (Canada)
|49
|Akvile Gedraityte (Lithuania)
|50
|Silje Mathisen (Norway)
|51
|Tina Zuger (Switzerland)
|52
|Dorothea Heitzmann (Germany)
|53
|Femke Gerritse (Netherlands)
|54
|Lara Gillespie (Ireland)
|55
|Anya Louw (Australia)
|56
|Daniela Leitane (Latvia)
|0:06:04
|57
|Ricarda Bauernfeind (Germany)
|0:06:28
|58
|Sarah Gigante (Australia)
|59
|Petra Machalkova (Slovakia)
|60
|Tetyana Yaschenko (Ukraine)
|0:07:30
|61
|Silke Smulders (Netherlands)
|62
|Noemi Ruegg (Switzerland)
|63
|Caroline Andersson (Sweden)
|0:07:32
|64
|Tereza Saskova (Czech Republic)
|0:07:34
|65
|Julia Borgstrom (Sweden)
|66
|Svetlana Pachshenko (Kazakhstan)
|0:07:50
|67
|Ariana Gilabert Vilaplana (Spain)
|0:08:11
|68
|Lara Stehli (Switzerland)
|0:08:42
|69
|Katharina Hechler (Germany)
|0:08:45
|70
|Dominika Wlodarczyk (Poland)
|0:09:51
|71
|Radka Paulechova (Slovakia)
|72
|Lorena De La Fuente Alcalde (Spain)
|73
|Elizabeth Gin (Canada)
|74
|Danait Tsegay (Eritrea)
|75
|Julia Hrtankova (Slovakia)
|76
|Gabrielle Lehnert (United States Of America)
|77
|Vivien Chiu (Hong Kong, China)
|78
|Sofie Kielland Bjerk (Norway)
|79
|Tatyana Bogdanova (Kazakhstan)
|80
|Vita Movrin (Slovenia)
|0:11:52
|81
|Britney Kerr (New Zealand)
|82
|Hannah Streicher (Austria)
|0:11:54
|83
|April Tacey (Great Britain)
|0:13:03
|84
|Anzhela Solovyeva (Kazakhstan)
|0:14:24
|85
|Mette Egtoft Jensen (Denmark)
|0:15:05
|86
|Natalia Szymczak (Poland)
|0:15:46
|87
|Shoko Nakatomi (Japan)
|88
|Emma Christensen (Denmark)
|89
|Karla Kozic (Croatia)
|0:17:50
|90
|Nina Berton (Luxembourg)
|91
|Paulina Pastuszek (Poland)
|0:17:54
|92
|Amy Monkhouse (Great Britain)
|93
|Amelia Sharpe (Great Britain)
|DNF
|Azulde Britz (South Africa)
|DNF
|Marina Kurnossova (Kazakhstan)
|DNF
|Sze Wing Lee (Hong Kong, China)
|DNF
|Ellen Hjollund Klinge (Denmark)
|DNF
|Tina Berger-Schauer (Austria)
|DNF
|Dorotea Cargonja (Croatia)
|DNF
|Katharina Kreidl (Austria)
|DNF
|Shira Biran (Israel)
|DNF
|Hoi Ian Au (Macao, China)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Floyd's Pro Cycling will not return in 2020Management company that owns Landis-sponsored team is unable to find new title sponsor
-
Sutton walks out of Freeman medical tribunal after accused of being 'a serial liar' and 'doper''Who is lying? The guy who isn’t prepared to look his friend in the eye' Sutton says of Freedman
-
Arctic Race of Norway expands to FinlandSecond stage will take place in remote town of Kilpisjärvi
-
Nibali to target Giro d'Italia and Tokyo Olympics in 2020'In modern-day cycling, three peaks of excellent form are impossible' says Trek-Segafredo manager
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy