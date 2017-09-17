World Championships elite women's TTT highlights - Video

The final podium for the 2017 women's team time trial at the Bergen World Championships (Image credit: Michael Aisner)

On Sunday in Bergen, the first gold medal of the 2017 UCI Road World Championships was decided in an upset result with Sunweb getting the better of Boels Dolmans and Cervelo-Bigla in the women's TTT.

Sunweb lost two riders on the course but came through to finish with a time of 55:41 minutes. Defending champions Boels Dolmans were last out of the gate and were favourites to chase down Sunweb for the victory. The team fell 12 seconds short at the conclusion of the 42.5km course. Cervelo-Bigla were 28 seconds slower than Sunweb to claim the bronze while Canyon-SRAM was a distant fourth at 1:05 minutes.