Image 1 of 51 Peter Sagan (Slovakia) defends his world title in Doha sprint Image 2 of 51 Mark Cavendish (Great Britain) second in Doha (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 51 2016 World Championships in Doha, Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 51 2016 World Championships in Doha, Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 51 2016 World Championships in Doha, Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 51 2016 World Championships in Doha, Qatar - racing through the desert (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 51 Peter Sagan (Slovakia) wins the world title in Doha Image 8 of 51 Peter Sagan (Slovakia) congratulated at the finish line after winning the 2016 world title Image 9 of 51 Peter Sagan (Slovakia) puts on a clean rainbow jersey as the 2016 world champion Image 10 of 51 2016 World Championships podium (l-r): Mark Cavendish (Great Britain), Peter Sagan (Slovakia) and Tom Boonen (Belgium) Image 11 of 51 Mark Cavendish (Great Britain) on the podium with the silver medal at the World Championships Image 12 of 51 Peter Sagan (Slovakia) wraps himself in his nation's flag on the podium at the World Championships Image 13 of 51 2016 World Championships in Doha, Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 51 2016 World Championships in Doha, Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 51 Peter Sagan to spend another year in the rainbow jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 51 Tom Boonen (Belgium) takes the bronze medal in Doha (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 51 The dash to the line for the world title in Doha, Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 51 Peter Sagan wins the sprint to the line ahead of Mark Cavendish and Tom Boonen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 51 Peter Sagan wins the sprint to the line ahead of Mark Cavendish and Tom Boonen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 51 Peter Sagan raises his arms in victory, taking a second world title (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 51 Peter Sagan wins the sprint in Doha to take the rainbow jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 51 Alexander Kristoff (Norway) was in the day's decisive move (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 51 Peter Sagan wins 2016 World Championships (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 51 Peter Sagan wins 2016 World Championships in Doha, Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 51 Peter Sagan (Slovakia) wins the world title in Doha Image 26 of 51 Peter Sagan (Slovakia) takes the rainbow jersey in Doha, Mark Cavendish (Great Britain) settles for silver medal Image 27 of 51 Peter Sagan wins his second consecutive world title (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 51 Mark Cavendish (Great Britain) forced to settle for the silver medal in Doha Image 29 of 51 Tom Boonen (Belgium) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 51 The 2016 men's race at the World Championships (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 51 The Belgian team ran the show in Doha (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 51 Daniele Bennati (Italy) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 51 Mark Cavendish leads Tom Boonen (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 51 Belgium controlled the men's race and came away with a bronze medal (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 51 Peter Sagan (Slovakia) wins the Worlds in Doha Qatar (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 51 Peter Sagan (Slovakia) beats Mark Cavendish (Great Britain) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 51 Peter Sagan (Slovakia) wins his second rainbow jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 51 Peter Sagan (Slovakia) retains his world title (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 51 Andre Greipel (Germany) missed the main split (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 51 John Degenkolb (Germany) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 51 Greg Van Avermaet (Belgium) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 51 Mark Cavendish (Great Britain) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 51 Tom Boonen (Belgium) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 51 The Australian team at the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 51 Caleb Ewan (Australia) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 46 of 51 Peter Sagan (Slovakia) is the 2016 world champion Image 47 of 51 The small bunch sprint to the finish line for the world title in Doha Image 48 of 51 Small group sprint to the line as Peter Sagan (Slovakia) takes his second consecutive world title in Doha Image 49 of 51 Elia Viviani (Italy) taking a turn on the front at the World Championships Image 50 of 51 Peter Sagan (Slovakia) wins the 2016 World Championships Image 51 of 51 The Belgium team had the numbers in the decisive group at the World Championships

Peter Sagan (Slovakia) retained his World Championships title in Doha, Qatar with a dominant sprint performance to hold off Mark Cavendish (Great Britain) in second and Tom Boonen (Belgium) in third.

In a close sprint, Sagan and Cavendish both picked different lines with the British rider held up behind Michael Matthews (Australia) as Sagan went from the opposite side and picking a clearer line.

"I don't believe it. I'm still in shock," Sagan said. "I'm very happy because there was a crosswind and I was the last one to make the first group. In the end, it was a sprint so we should see.

"There was a bit of a headwind so I felt I needed to come from the back. I felt I was lucky because [Giacomo] Nizzolo didn't close me out. If he closed me out for sure we would have crashed because I wasn't going to brake. We should have crashed but I'm happy. It's unbelievable."

The race was dominated by one sector of crosswinds in the desert with Belgium putting the hammer down. They split the race to pieces, eliminating several riders including Marcel Kittel, Caleb Ewan, Nacer Bouhanni, and Andre Greipel. From there the Belgians combined with Italy, Norway and a handful of the remaining sprinters with a 30-strong group holding their advantage all the way to the finish.

On the finish circuits around the Pearl, only Niki Terpstra and his teammate Tom Leezer (Netherlands) made late attacks before Belgium once more controlled the race with a sprint set to decide the rainbow jersey.

Cavendish and Sagan marked each other carefully but when Sagan went right, up against the barriers and through a small gap left by Giacomo Nizzolo (Italy), Cavendish went left. He was forced to stop pedalling with 150 metres to go, as he came through Matthews' slipstream, while Sagan was met with fresh air and a clean rainbow jersey.

Despite a week devoid of truly exciting racing the World Championships ended with an impressive podium, with three former world champions - and a current one - taking the medals.

How it unfolded

The riders headed out to the Aspire Zone in western Doha for the start of the men's road race. With the temperatures already well into the 30s, the riders sought the shade of a nearby building as they prepared for the start. Slightly later than scheduled, the riders set off just after 10:30 through the lengthy neutralised zone.

Brayan Ramirez (Colombia), Nic Dougall (South Africa), Natnael Berhane (Eritrea), Ryan Roth (Can), Anas Ait El Abdia (Morocco), Sergiy Lagkuti (Ukraine) and Rene Corella (Mexico) broke clear early on. They were allowed more than 11 minutes of an advantage but it was never going to last very long. Aside from an early crash involving Chad Haga (USA), there was relative calm in the peloton behind.

With 200 kilometres to go, the wind began to pick up and there were some early signs of echelons forming. As the race turned back towards Doha, the Belgians and the Dutch pushed hard at the front and cracks began to form through the peloton. As if a trapdoor had opened in the middle of the bunch, riders were quickly dispatched and the race that many had hoped for was coming together.

Belgium had serious numbers with six riders up front including Tom Boonen and Greg van Avermaet. The Netherlands, too, had some firepower as Niki Terpstra made the first group. Norway got all three of their team members in, along with Michael Matthews, Mat Hayman, Elia Viviani and Mark Cavendish. Sam Bennett and Magnus Cort Nielsen initially made the cut but were shot out the back, the latter suffering a front wheel puncture.

Germany and France were the two biggest losers when the race split, neither nation managed to get their key riders into the move. In the chaos, Australia's Luke Durbridge suffered a dropped chain and as he was moving to the left side of the road to receive a new wheel, he was struck from behind by another rider. Fernando Gaviria was caught up in the incident and looked as if he'd broken his collarbone as he sat on the barriers in the middle of the road. His race was instantly over as was Durbridge's.

Despite the scramble behind, the gap only increased between the two pelotons as the breakaway riders were absorbed by the first of those with 143 kilometres still to run. The 26-man group entered the Pearl circuit with a minute's gap over the chasing group, as Belgium and Italy worked together to try and push the pace. Much of the Great Britain squad, that had missed the cut when the race broke apart, were pulled out as they arrived on the Pearl over 10 minutes after the leaders. Spain also lost their main hope, Juan Jose Lobato, who was in that same group.

With Belgian riders in the group behind slowing the chase down, the gap between the two front groups continued to extend, despite a number of attacks from the Germans. John Degenkolb showed his frustration after one such attack at just under 60 kilometres to go when he squirted water into the face of Jens Debusschere, who had been playing his domestique role perfectly for the Belgian squad.

