Trending

World Championships: Marco Mathis wins U23 Men's time trial

Maximilian Schachmann takes silver in German one-two

Image 1 of 46

Maximilian Schachmann and Marco Mathis (Germany) and Miles Scotson (Australia)

Maximilian Schachmann and Marco Mathis (Germany) and Miles Scotson (Australia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 46

Mads Pedersen (Denmark)

Mads Pedersen (Denmark)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 46

Callum Scotson (Australia)

Callum Scotson (Australia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 46

Silver medallist Maximilian Schachmann (Germany)

Silver medallist Maximilian Schachmann (Germany)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 46

Michael O'Loughlin (Ireland)

Michael O'Loughlin (Ireland)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 46

Maximilian Schachmann (Germany)

Maximilian Schachmann (Germany)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 46

Jon Dibben (Team GB)

Jon Dibben (Team GB)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 46

Sam Dobbs (New Zealand)

Sam Dobbs (New Zealand)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 46

Senne Leysen (Belgium) gets a hand

Senne Leysen (Belgium) gets a hand
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 46

Geoffrey Curran (United States Of America)

Geoffrey Curran (United States Of America)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 46

Kasper Asgreen (Denmark) riding to fifth place

Kasper Asgreen (Denmark) riding to fifth place
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 46

Edoardo Affini (Italy)

Edoardo Affini (Italy)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 46

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Great Britain)

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Great Britain)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 46

Filippo Ganna (Italy)

Filippo Ganna (Italy)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 46

Tom Bohli (Switzerland)

Tom Bohli (Switzerland)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 46

Jonathan Dibben (Great Britain)

Jonathan Dibben (Great Britain)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 46

Marco Mathis (Germany) in congratulated on his gold medal

Marco Mathis (Germany) in congratulated on his gold medal
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 46

Marco Mathis and Maximilian Schachmann (Germany) posing for the photographers

Marco Mathis and Maximilian Schachmann (Germany) posing for the photographers
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 46

Marco Mathis (Germany) pulls on the rainbow jersey

Marco Mathis (Germany) pulls on the rainbow jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 46

Marco Mathis (Germany) punches the air with delight

Marco Mathis (Germany) punches the air with delight
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 46

Marco Mathis is crowned U23 world time trial champion

Marco Mathis is crowned U23 world time trial champion
(Image credit: UCI)
Image 22 of 46

Macro Mathis (Germany)

Macro Mathis (Germany)
Image 23 of 46

Geoffrey Curran (USA) finished seventh in the time trial

Geoffrey Curran (USA) finished seventh in the time trial
Image 24 of 46

Germany's Lennard Kamna missed the podium

Germany's Lennard Kamna missed the podium
Image 25 of 46

Marco Mathias (Germany)

Marco Mathias (Germany)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 46

Marco Mathias (Germany)

Marco Mathias (Germany)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 46

Neilson Powless (USA)

Neilson Powless (USA)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 46

Maximilian Schachmann (Germany)

Maximilian Schachmann (Germany)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 46

Hassan Aljumah (Saudi Arabia) takes a tumble

Hassan Aljumah (Saudi Arabia) takes a tumble
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 46

Maximilian Schachmann and Marco Mathis (Germany) and Miles Scotson (Australia)

Maximilian Schachmann and Marco Mathis (Germany) and Miles Scotson (Australia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 46

Maximilian Schachmann and Marco Mathis (Germany) and Miles Scotson (Australia)

Maximilian Schachmann and Marco Mathis (Germany) and Miles Scotson (Australia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 46

Marco Mathis (Germany) the U23 world champion in the time trial

Marco Mathis (Germany) the U23 world champion in the time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 46

Nathan Van Hooydonck (Belgium)

Nathan Van Hooydonck (Belgium)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 46

Alexander Cowan (Canada)

Alexander Cowan (Canada)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 46

Alexander Cowan (Canada)

Alexander Cowan (Canada)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 46

Stefan De Bod (South Africa)

Stefan De Bod (South Africa)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 46

Neilson Powless (USA)

Neilson Powless (USA)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 46

Kasper Asgreen (Denmark)

Kasper Asgreen (Denmark)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 46

Jonathan Dibben (Great Britain)

Jonathan Dibben (Great Britain)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 46

Tom Bohli (Switzerland)

Tom Bohli (Switzerland)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 46

Sean Mackinnon (Canada)

Sean Mackinnon (Canada)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 46

Mads Pedersen (Denmark)

Mads Pedersen (Denmark)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 46

Maximilian Schachmann and Marco Mathis 1-2'd the Worlds U23 ITT

Maximilian Schachmann and Marco Mathis 1-2'd the Worlds U23 ITT
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 46

Miles Scotson (Australia) claimed the bronze in the U23 time trial Worlds

Miles Scotson (Australia) claimed the bronze in the U23 time trial Worlds
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 46

Maximilian Schachmann (Germany) won the silver medal in the U23 World Championships time trial

Maximilian Schachmann (Germany) won the silver medal in the U23 World Championships time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 46

Marco Mathis (Germany) won the U23 World Championship title in the time trial

Marco Mathis (Germany) won the U23 World Championship title in the time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The UCI Road World Championships saw one of the longest stints in a time trial 'hotseat' as Germany's Marco Mathis, second off the start ramp, produced a storming ride in Doha to shock the bigger names and become U23 world time trial champion.

Related Articles

World Championships: Mathis leads German dominance in U23 time trial

World Championships: U23 Men, Junior Women time trial highlights - Video

The 22-year-old started his ride at 11:31am and remained in the winner's seat for over four hours until his victory was signed and sealed when the last starter, 2015 champion Mads Würtz Schmidt, completed his ride, the Dane finishing outside the top 20. 

Mathis covered the 28.9km course on Doha's 'Pearl' island in a time of 34:08.09. Despite being the second rider off the ramp, he was the first across the finish line, and no one would go on to better his times at any of the three intermediate checkpoints.

Maximilian Schachmann made it a one-two for Germany, the national champion finishing 18 seconds down on Mathis, who was third at those nationals in June. Last year's U23 Worlds runner-up and a pre-race favourite, Lennard Kamna, almost made it a perfect day for the Germans but he was beaten to the third step of the podium by Australian Miles Scotson.

"It was so long on the hotseat but I'm happy. The course was absolutely flat, and technical, so I think was 'my' course I think. It's a big dream, I have no words, I'm world champion and I am very happy," said Mathis in his post-race interview, where he had to fend off the inevitable question about being the 'next Tony Martin'.

"Tony Martin is a big name but no; this here is just perfect for me."

Mathis's remarkable ride almost came unstuck when an ambulance and another race van crowded his approach to one of several roundabouts.

The two vehicles communicated poorly and Mathis, understandably reluctant to knock off his speed, was forced to nip in ahead of the ambulance as he went into the roundabout. The hairy moment fortunately didn't lead to an accident, which would have deepened the controversy after yesterday's issues with the heat.

In fact, it could be said that Mathis benefited from the incident as he was able to accelerate out of the roundabout in the considerable slipstream of the second van. In the end, however, his victory margin was such that few could have had any serious complaints.

Mathis set out just after 11.30am and perhaps benefited from getting his ride in before the heat was at its most intense, though the temperatures were still well into the 30's.

With riders setting off in blocks, the German was comfortably the quickest of the first batch, and when strong time triallists from the second block – including Schachmann, Miles Scotson, Tom, Bohli (Switzerland), Jon Dibben (Great Britain), and Neilson Powless – were mostly unable to get within 30 seconds, it was clear Mathis had put himself in podium contention.

Many of the favourites were in the final batch of riders, setting off when the midday heat had begun to subside, but none were able to make a real impact. Only Kamna, Mads Pedersen and Mads Wurtz Schmidt (Denmark), Callum and Miles Scotson (Australia), could get within 10 seconds of Mathis' time at the first intermediate checkpoint.

Miles Scotson was looking good at the second checkpoint, just three seconds down on Mathis, but he paid for his efforts and faded in the final third of the course, losing 38 seconds by the finish line.

Last year's champion, Schmidt, posted a reasonable time at the first checkpoint but it soon became clear he would not be pulling on the rainbow bands for a second year in a row, and he found himself 1:24 down at the third intermediate checkpoint.

When Kamna, the penultimate rider home, finished 42 seconds off the pace, Schachmann, sitting next to Mathis in the hotseat, smiled and high-fived his nervous compatriot, urging him to celebrate. The 22-year-old, however, scarcely believing it all, would not allow himself a smile until Wurtz Schmidt had crossed the line and his victory was beyond the reach of any doubt – no matter how improbable.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country)Result
1Marco Mathis (Germany)0:34:08
2Maximilian Schachmann (Germany)0:00:18
3Miles Scotson (Australia)0:00:37
4Lennard Kämna (Germany)0:00:42
5Kasper Asgreen (Denmark)0:00:50
6Neilson Powless (United States Of America)0:00:54
7Geoffrey Curran (United States Of America)0:01:05
8Tom Bohli (Switzerland)0:01:16
9Eddie Dunbar (Ireland)0:01:21
10Callum Scotson (Australia)0:01:22
11Stefan De Bod (South Africa)
12Alexander Cowan (Canada)0:01:26
13Rémi Cavagna (France)0:01:28
14Filippo Ganna (Italy)0:01:37
15Jonathan Dibben (Great Britain)0:01:38
16Sean Mackinnon (Canada)0:01:43
17Mads Pedersen (Denmark)0:01:50
18Martin Schäppi (Switzerland)0:01:53
19Corentin Ermenault (France)0:01:58
20Edoardo Affini (Italy)0:01:59
21Mads Würtz Schmidt (Denmark)0:02:02
22Izidor Penko (Slovenia)0:02:10
23Patrick Gamper (Austria)0:02:11
24János Pelikán (Hungary)0:02:18
25Tom Wirtgen (Luxembourg)0:02:21
26Tao Geoghegan Hart (Great Britain)0:02:22
27Nathan Van Hooydonck (Belgium)0:02:25
28Pascal Eenkhoorn (Netherlands)0:02:26
29Artem Nych (Russian Federation)0:02:33
30Daniel Martínez (Colombia)
31Gonzalo Serrano (Spain)0:02:41
32Szymon Rekita (Poland)0:02:53
33Amanuel Gebrezgabihier (Eritrea)0:02:58
34Nazar Lahodych (Ukraine)0:03:04
35Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Poland)0:03:17
36Ivo Emanuel Oliveira (Portugal)
37Silver Mäoma (Estonia)0:03:21
38Ivan Centrone (Luxembourg)0:03:27
39Sam Dobbs (New Zealand)0:03:29
40Pavel Sivakov (Russian Federation)0:03:33
41Jan-Willem Van Schip (Netherlands)0:03:34
42Mehdi Rajabi (Islamic Republic of Iran)0:03:38
43Timur Maleev (Ukraine)0:03:40
44Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eritrea)0:03:42
45Michael O'Loughlin (Ireland)0:03:44
46Krists Neilands (Latvia)0:03:45
47Senne Leysen (Belgium)0:03:55
48Abderrahmane Mansouri (Algeria)0:03:59
49Mohammad Ganjkhanlou (Islamic Republic of Iran)0:04:18
50Yuriy Natarov (Kazakhstan)0:04:22
51Jon Bozic (Slovenia)0:04:24
52Eriks Toms Gavars (Latvia)0:04:25
53Victor Langellotti (Monaco)0:04:26
54Islam Shawky (Egypt)0:04:28
55Nassim Saidi (Algeria)0:04:38
56Ka Hoo Fung (Hong Kong, China)0:04:54
57Joseph Areruya (Rwanda)0:04:59
58Stepan Astafyev (Kazakhstan)0:05:13
59Raimondas Rumšas (Lithuania)0:05:29
60Maral-Erdene Batmunkh (Mongolia)0:05:50
61Enkhtaivan Bolor-Erdene (Mongolia)0:06:06
62Andrej Petrovski (Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia)0:06:13
63Bilguunjargal Erdenebat (Mongolia)0:06:45
64Nazar Alabuabdulla (Saudi Arabia)0:07:19
65Khaled Alkhalaifah (Kuweit)0:07:47
66Abdulhadi Alajmi (Kuweit)0:08:14
67Hassan Aljumah (Saudi Arabia)0:08:15
68Akramjon Sunnatov (Uzbekistan)0:08:41
69Yahiaaldien Khalefa (Bahrain)0:09:11
70Egzon Misini (Kosovo)0:10:56
71Luan Haliti (Kosovo)0:18:50
DNFYousif Ibrahim Yosif (Sudan)
DNFHayden McCormick (New Zealand)
DNSGetachow Yoahnnes Atsbha (Ethiopia)

Latest on Cyclingnews