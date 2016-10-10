Image 1 of 46 Maximilian Schachmann and Marco Mathis (Germany) and Miles Scotson (Australia) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 46 Mads Pedersen (Denmark) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 46 Callum Scotson (Australia) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 46 Silver medallist Maximilian Schachmann (Germany) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 46 Michael O'Loughlin (Ireland) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 46 Maximilian Schachmann (Germany) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 46 Jon Dibben (Team GB) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 46 Sam Dobbs (New Zealand) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 46 Senne Leysen (Belgium) gets a hand (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 46 Geoffrey Curran (United States Of America) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 46 Kasper Asgreen (Denmark) riding to fifth place (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 46 Edoardo Affini (Italy) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 46 Tao Geoghegan Hart (Great Britain) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 46 Filippo Ganna (Italy) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 46 Tom Bohli (Switzerland) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 46 Jonathan Dibben (Great Britain) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 46 Marco Mathis (Germany) in congratulated on his gold medal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 46 Marco Mathis and Maximilian Schachmann (Germany) posing for the photographers (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 46 Marco Mathis (Germany) pulls on the rainbow jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 46 Marco Mathis (Germany) punches the air with delight (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 46 Marco Mathis is crowned U23 world time trial champion (Image credit: UCI) Image 22 of 46 Macro Mathis (Germany) Image 23 of 46 Geoffrey Curran (USA) finished seventh in the time trial Image 24 of 46 Germany's Lennard Kamna missed the podium Image 25 of 46 Marco Mathias (Germany) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 46 Marco Mathias (Germany) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 46 Neilson Powless (USA) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 46 Maximilian Schachmann (Germany) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 46 Hassan Aljumah (Saudi Arabia) takes a tumble (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 46 Maximilian Schachmann and Marco Mathis (Germany) and Miles Scotson (Australia) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 46 Maximilian Schachmann and Marco Mathis (Germany) and Miles Scotson (Australia) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 46 Marco Mathis (Germany) the U23 world champion in the time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 46 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 46 Alexander Cowan (Canada) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 46 Alexander Cowan (Canada) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 46 Stefan De Bod (South Africa) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 46 Neilson Powless (USA) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 46 Kasper Asgreen (Denmark) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 46 Jonathan Dibben (Great Britain) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 46 Tom Bohli (Switzerland) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 46 Sean Mackinnon (Canada) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 46 Mads Pedersen (Denmark) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 46 Maximilian Schachmann and Marco Mathis 1-2'd the Worlds U23 ITT (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 46 Miles Scotson (Australia) claimed the bronze in the U23 time trial Worlds (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 46 Maximilian Schachmann (Germany) won the silver medal in the U23 World Championships time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 46 Marco Mathis (Germany) won the U23 World Championship title in the time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The UCI Road World Championships saw one of the longest stints in a time trial 'hotseat' as Germany's Marco Mathis, second off the start ramp, produced a storming ride in Doha to shock the bigger names and become U23 world time trial champion.

The 22-year-old started his ride at 11:31am and remained in the winner's seat for over four hours until his victory was signed and sealed when the last starter, 2015 champion Mads Würtz Schmidt, completed his ride, the Dane finishing outside the top 20.

Mathis covered the 28.9km course on Doha's 'Pearl' island in a time of 34:08.09. Despite being the second rider off the ramp, he was the first across the finish line, and no one would go on to better his times at any of the three intermediate checkpoints.

Maximilian Schachmann made it a one-two for Germany, the national champion finishing 18 seconds down on Mathis, who was third at those nationals in June. Last year's U23 Worlds runner-up and a pre-race favourite, Lennard Kamna, almost made it a perfect day for the Germans but he was beaten to the third step of the podium by Australian Miles Scotson.

"It was so long on the hotseat but I'm happy. The course was absolutely flat, and technical, so I think was 'my' course I think. It's a big dream, I have no words, I'm world champion and I am very happy," said Mathis in his post-race interview, where he had to fend off the inevitable question about being the 'next Tony Martin'.

"Tony Martin is a big name but no; this here is just perfect for me."

Mathis's remarkable ride almost came unstuck when an ambulance and another race van crowded his approach to one of several roundabouts.

The two vehicles communicated poorly and Mathis, understandably reluctant to knock off his speed, was forced to nip in ahead of the ambulance as he went into the roundabout. The hairy moment fortunately didn't lead to an accident, which would have deepened the controversy after yesterday's issues with the heat.

In fact, it could be said that Mathis benefited from the incident as he was able to accelerate out of the roundabout in the considerable slipstream of the second van. In the end, however, his victory margin was such that few could have had any serious complaints.

Mathis set out just after 11.30am and perhaps benefited from getting his ride in before the heat was at its most intense, though the temperatures were still well into the 30's.

With riders setting off in blocks, the German was comfortably the quickest of the first batch, and when strong time triallists from the second block – including Schachmann, Miles Scotson, Tom, Bohli (Switzerland), Jon Dibben (Great Britain), and Neilson Powless – were mostly unable to get within 30 seconds, it was clear Mathis had put himself in podium contention.

Many of the favourites were in the final batch of riders, setting off when the midday heat had begun to subside, but none were able to make a real impact. Only Kamna, Mads Pedersen and Mads Wurtz Schmidt (Denmark), Callum and Miles Scotson (Australia), could get within 10 seconds of Mathis' time at the first intermediate checkpoint.

Miles Scotson was looking good at the second checkpoint, just three seconds down on Mathis, but he paid for his efforts and faded in the final third of the course, losing 38 seconds by the finish line.

Last year's champion, Schmidt, posted a reasonable time at the first checkpoint but it soon became clear he would not be pulling on the rainbow bands for a second year in a row, and he found himself 1:24 down at the third intermediate checkpoint.

When Kamna, the penultimate rider home, finished 42 seconds off the pace, Schachmann, sitting next to Mathis in the hotseat, smiled and high-fived his nervous compatriot, urging him to celebrate. The 22-year-old, however, scarcely believing it all, would not allow himself a smile until Wurtz Schmidt had crossed the line and his victory was beyond the reach of any doubt – no matter how improbable.



