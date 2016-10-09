Image 1 of 57 Etixx-QuickStep stayed tight and fast (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 57 Giant-Alpecin finished seventh in the Worlds TTT (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 57 LottoNL-Jumbo finished fifth in the Worlds TTT (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 57 Katusha finished 8th in the Worlds TTT (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 57 BMC finished second in the Worlds TTT behind Etixx-QuickStep (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 6 of 57 Astana finished 9th in the Worlds TTT (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 7 of 57 The sun sets on the 2016 Worlds TTT in Dohar, Qatar (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 8 of 57 The Worlds TTT crossed the desert to get to the Pearl in Doha (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 9 of 57 Astana riders compete in the team time trial under the sun in Doha, Qatar (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 10 of 57 The sun beats down on riders in the Worlds TTT in Doha Qatar (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 11 of 57 Etixx - QuickStep celebrate in the Worlds TTT podium (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 12 of 57 Orica-BikeExchange en route to third i the Worlds TTT (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 13 of 57 Orica-BikeExchange en route to third in the Worlds TTT (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 14 of 57 Movistar Team finished sixth in the Worlds TTT (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 15 of 57 Etixx - Quick Step en route to their third Worlds TTT victory (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 16 of 57 Niki Terpstra (Etixx - Quick Step) celebreates his team's TTT win (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 17 of 57 Etixx - Quick Step en route to their third Worlds TTT victory (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 18 of 57 The sun was ever present during the TTT in Qatar (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 19 of 57 Gold medals for Etixx - QuickStep (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 20 of 57 Veranda's Willems Cycling Team (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 21 of 57 AG2R La Mondiale on course (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 22 of 57 Skydive Dubai race in the desert during the Worlds TTT (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 23 of 57 Cycling Academy on course during the Worlds TTT (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 24 of 57 Koloss - BDC Team (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 25 of 57 CCC Sprandi Polkowice (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 26 of 57 Team Sky on course at the Worlds TTT (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 27 of 57 Etixx-QuickStep on the podium after winning the 2016 Worlds team time trial Image 28 of 57 Etixx-QuickStep on the podium after winning the 2016 Worlds team time trial Image 29 of 57 Etixx-QuickStep on the top step of the podium Image 30 of 57 Etixx-QuickStep won the world TTT title for a third time Image 31 of 57 Etixx-QuickStep celebrate with coach Tom Steels Image 32 of 57 The AG2R team at speed Image 33 of 57 Teams crossed paths on the technical parts of the 40km course Image 34 of 57 The Katusha team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 57 Team Sky fought for fourth place (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 57 Movistar finished sixth without the power of Adriano Malori (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 57 BMC tried to limit their losses to Etixx in the desert (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 57 Etixx-QuickStep in action (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 57 The Israel Cycling Academy finished twelfth (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 57 Much of the field was filed by lesser known teams such as Kolss BDC (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 57 CCC Sprandli (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 57 The 15km desert section proved decisive (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 57 AG2R-La Mondiale fought hard but finished 11th (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 57 The Katusha team finished eighth (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 57 Orica-Bike Exchange took bronze (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 57 Lotto-NL-Jumbo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 57 Astana fought a cross wind in the desert (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 57 The Astana team finished ninth (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 57 Tony Martin did some massive turns for Etixx-QuickStep Image 50 of 57 LottoNL-Jiumbo in the desert (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 51 of 57 Orica-Bike Exchange at speed (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 52 of 57 BMC gave it everything (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 53 of 57 Team Sky (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 54 of 57 Orica-BikeExchange finished third in the World Championship TTT Image 55 of 57 Team sky in action Image 56 of 57 BMC fought hard but were bettered by Etixx-QuickStep Image 57 of 57 The Etixx-QuickStep team power to victory in Doha

Etixx-QuickStep claimed victory in the men's team time trial at the Road World Championships in Qatar, ousting defending champions BMC Racing, who finished in second with a perfectly drilled performance on the technical 40km course.

Etixx-QuickStep stopped the clock with a time of 42:32, covering the 40km course at an average speed of 56.426km/h. BMC started last as defending champions but struggled to match Etixx’s pace. They eventually finished 11 seconds slower in a time of 42:44. Orica-Bike Exchange was third at a more distant 37 seconds. Team Sky finished fourth at 54 seconds, with LottoNL-Jumbo taking fifth at 55 seconds.

After a protest by the WorldTour teams with the UCI about travel costs, only 10 squads from the 18 WorldTour teams competed. The rest of the rather short start list contained little-known teams from Europe and Asia. As a result, no WorldTour points were awarded.

The Etixx-QuickStep riders and staff celebrated as soon as BMC failed to beat their time, hugging each other in celebration. The Belgian team won the first two editions of the team time trial world title in 2012 and 2013 but their run of success ended with BMC winning in 2014 and 2015.

BMC was arguably the favourite again after winning the recent team time trial at the Eneco Tour, but Etixx added some extra speed and power to the squad this season with the arrival of former Junior time trial world champion Marcel Kittel. Also in the six-rider line-up were Bob Jungels, Yves Lampaert, Tony Martin, Niki Terpstra and Julien Vermote.

The lesser teams started off first in the 40km time trial, with each team taking it steady on the many corners around the Lusail shooting centre. The long, straight 15km section south to Doha proved to be vital, with some riders spinning a 58 chain ring to push their average speed above 60km/h. However the team time trial is also about control.

Movistar’s chances of a medal faded when they had to wait for Jonathan Castroviejo to change bikes. Other teams lost riders too early; with speed, rotation and recovery of six riders the key to success.

Etixx was fastest at the first time split, indicating they handled the early corners well. BMC was four seconds down but then pulled equal, with both teams on 27:56 after 27km. They both switched to a risky four-rider strategy for the many curves and corners on the Pearl, and it was Etixx who found the extra speed and unity to carve out their 11.69 second winning margin. Tony Martin and Marcel Kittel did huge turns to drag the team home so they could celebrate their first world title of the week.

Results