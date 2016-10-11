Trending

World Championships: McNulty wins junior men time trial

Garrison takes bronze as USA dominate

Image 1 of 52

The final podium

The final podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 52

Brandon McNulty (USA)

Brandon McNulty (USA)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 52

Harry Sweeny (Australia)

Harry Sweeny (Australia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 52

Sheng Sha (People's Republic of China)

Sheng Sha (People's Republic of China)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 52

Jean Paul Rene Ukiniwabo (Rwanda)

Jean Paul Rene Ukiniwabo (Rwanda)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 52

Awet Habtom (Eritrea)

Awet Habtom (Eritrea)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 52

Noofal Al Habsi (Oman)

Noofal Al Habsi (Oman)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 52

Ilya Gorbushin (Kazakhstan)

Ilya Gorbushin (Kazakhstan)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 52

Tomas Contte (Argentina)

Tomas Contte (Argentina)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 52

Tyler Cole (Trinidad and Tobago)

Tyler Cole (Trinidad and Tobago)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 52

Clement Davy (France)

Clement Davy (France)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 52

Marc Hirschi (Switzerland)

Marc Hirschi (Switzerland)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 52

Kristers Ansons (Latvia)

Kristers Ansons (Latvia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 52

San Long Lao (Macao, China)

San Long Lao (Macao, China)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 52

Michel Ries (Luxembourg)

Michel Ries (Luxembourg)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 52

Awet Habtom (Eritrea) rides to seventh

Awet Habtom (Eritrea) rides to seventh
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 52

Ian Garrison (United States Of America) rides to the bronze

Ian Garrison (United States Of America) rides to the bronze
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 52

Andreas Leknessund (Norway)

Andreas Leknessund (Norway)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 52

Maccie Carter (Australia)

Maccie Carter (Australia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 52

Ian Garrison (United States Of America)

Ian Garrison (United States Of America)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 52

Jarno Mobach (Netherlands)

Jarno Mobach (Netherlands)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 52

James Fouche (New Zealand) also rode with a cambelback during the TT

James Fouche (New Zealand) also rode with a cambelback during the TT
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 52

Joao Almeida (Portugal)

Joao Almeida (Portugal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 52

Nikita Shcherbun (Russian Federation)

Nikita Shcherbun (Russian Federation)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 52

Alexander Konychev (Italy)

Alexander Konychev (Italy)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 52

Ruben Apers (Belgium) rode to fifth

Ruben Apers (Belgium) rode to fifth
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 52

Damean Oosthuizen (South Africa)

Damean Oosthuizen (South Africa)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 52

Jaka Primozic (Slovenia)

Jaka Primozic (Slovenia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 52

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 52

Abdullah Alrashdi (Saudi Arabia)

Abdullah Alrashdi (Saudi Arabia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 52

Nickolas Zukowsky (Canada)

Nickolas Zukowsky (Canada)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 52

Jakub Otruba (Czech Republic)

Jakub Otruba (Czech Republic)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 52

Alastair Christie-Johnston (Australia)

Alastair Christie-Johnston (Australia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 52

Robert Stannard (New Zealand)

Robert Stannard (New Zealand)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 52

Raphael Kockelmann (Luxembourg)

Raphael Kockelmann (Luxembourg)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 52

Florentin Lecamus (France)

Florentin Lecamus (France)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 52

The bronze medallist Ian Garrison

The bronze medallist Ian Garrison
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 52

Mikkel Bjerg with his silver medal

Mikkel Bjerg with his silver medal
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 52

Brandon McNulty enjoys his gold medal

Brandon McNulty enjoys his gold medal
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 52

Brandon McNulty alongside Bjerg and Garrison on the podium

Brandon McNulty alongside Bjerg and Garrison on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 52

Brandon McNulty alongside Bjerg and Garrison on the podium

Brandon McNulty alongside Bjerg and Garrison on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 52

The junior men's time trial podium

The junior men's time trial podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 52

Brandon McNulty celebrates on the podium

Brandon McNulty celebrates on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 52

Mikkel Bjerg with his silver medal

Mikkel Bjerg with his silver medal
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 52

Brandon McNulty on the top step of the podium

Brandon McNulty on the top step of the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 52

Brandon McNulty on the podium

Brandon McNulty on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 52

Brandon McNulty celebrates on the podium

Brandon McNulty celebrates on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 52

Richard Banusch (Germany)

Richard Banusch (Germany)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 52

Clement Davy (France)

Clement Davy (France)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 52

Andreas Leknessund (Norway)

Andreas Leknessund (Norway)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 52

Damean Oosthuizen (South Africa)

Damean Oosthuizen (South Africa)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 52

Mikkel Bjerg (Denmark)

Mikkel Bjerg (Denmark)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Brandon McNulty (USA) claimed victory in the junior men's time trial at the UCI Road World Championships in Doha, beating Mikkel Bjerg (Denmark) into second place and fellow American Ian Garrison into third.

Bronze medallist in Richmond a year ago and winner of the prestigious Tour de l'Abitibi this summer, McNulty was the favourite for this event and the final rider down the start ramp. He quickly settled into a smooth rhythm and posted the quickest time at the first intermediate check.

McNulty extended his lead to eight seconds at the midpoint, and then took flight in the third quarter of the course, stretching his advantage to 30 seconds over Bjerg by the final check point. The American gave a visual demonstration of his dominance by catching his one and two-minute men in the closing kilometres, and he punched the air as he crossed the line in the day's fastest time, 35 seconds clear of Bjerg and 53 ahead of Garrison.

McNulty is in lofty company as only the third American to win a junior men's road world title after Greg LeMond's triumph in the 1979 road race and Taylor Phinney's time trial victory in Aguascalientes in 2007.

"It's incredible. Just looking back at the guys that have won in the past, it's a pretty elite group and it's impossible to describe what it feels like," said McNulty.

Bjerg had come close to victory but explained afterwards that he was not at all disappointed to come home with silver. "It feels like winning because Brandon was so strong. He was just better than me so I'm really happy with this," said the Dane.

McNulty's two companions on the podium had the benefit of an earlier start, with both rolling down the start ramp before 10am. Bjerg was first of the three to start and immediately signalled his intentions by going fastest at all three time checks. Garrison would slot in 18 seconds behind him with a strong second lap after making a comparatively slow start. Thus, the long wait would begin with Belgium's Ruben Apers joining them in the hot seat for much of the duration. Apers was pushed out before the end, and will be pondering what could have been after losing his bidon on the first lap.

As the heat ramped up, the times became slower and it wasn't until the final few riders that Bjerg's lead came under threat. The first of those contenders was his own teammate Julius Johansen, who immediately began posting fastest times. However, as with many in Monday's events, Johansen cracked in the latter stages and rolled in to post the provisional third fastest time. Hot on his heels was McNulty, who charged past his minute and two-minute men on the way to victory. Starting last of the 85 competitors, McNulty was subjected to the hottest and windiest conditions but that was not an issue for him, he explained afterwards.

"It was definitely toasty out but my home town is Phoenix, Arizona so I've grown up in this kind of heat so it wasn't too big of a shock," McNulty said. "Ian and I have been doing some crazy heat activation over these past few weeks. It wasn't fun but I felt like we were activated enough and we could handle it and push through it.

"When I caught the guy that went off in front of me, I knew that I was putting in a really good ride. When I caught the Swiss guy, that's when I knew it was pretty good. It was definitely motivating to see that I was catching the other guys and really good for the mentality to stay positive and keep pushing."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country)Result
1Brandon McNulty (United States Of America)0:34:42
2Mikkel Bjerg (Denmark)0:00:35
3Ian Garrison (United States Of America)0:00:53
4Julius Johansen (Denmark)0:01:02
5Ruben Apers (Belgium)0:01:24
6Iver Knotten (Norway)0:01:33
7Awet Habtom (Eritrea)0:01:40
8Marc Hirschi (Switzerland)0:01:43
9Jaka Primozic (Slovenia)0:01:54
10Jarno Mobach (Netherlands)0:02:00
11Robert Stannard (New Zealand)0:02:02
12Alastair Christie-Johnston (Australia)0:02:08
13Luis Villalobos (Mexico)
14Maccie Carter (Australia)0:02:16
15Inigo Elosegui (Spain)0:02:19
16Nils Eekhoff (Netherlands)0:02:36
17Michel Ries (Luxembourg)0:02:40
18Jasper Philipsen (Belgium)0:02:41
19Nik Cemazar (Slovenia)0:02:42
20Harry Sweeny (Australia)
21Jason Oosthuizen (South Africa)0:02:46
22Igor Chzhan (Kazakhstan)
23Andreas Leknessund (Norway)0:02:49
24Nickolas Zukowsky (Canada)0:02:52
25Bastian Flicke (Germany)
26Joao Almeida (Portugal)0:02:58
27Alexander Konychev (Italy)
28Tegshbayar Batsaikhan (Mongolia)0:02:59
29Veljko Stojnic (Serbia)0:03:01
30Ilya Gorbushin (Kazakhstan)0:03:12
31Richard Banusch (Germany)
32Alessandro Covi (Italy)0:03:14
33Barnabas Peak (Hungary)
34Alexys Brunel (France)0:03:15
35Stefan Bissegger (Switzerland)0:03:17
36Richard Holec (Czech Republic)0:03:18
37Florentin Lecamus (France)0:03:20
38Markus Wildauer (Austria)0:03:28
39Filip Maciejuk (Poland)0:03:31
40Adrian Bustamante (Colombia)0:03:34
41Clement Davy (France)0:03:39
42Ronan Tuomey (Ireland)0:03:40
43Xeno Young (Ireland)0:03:41
44James Fouche (New Zealand)0:03:49
45Daniel Viegas (Portugal)0:03:54
46Nikita Shcherbun (Russian Federation)0:04:06
47Daniil Nikulin (Ukraine)0:04:08
48Ibrahim Halil Dilek (Turkey)0:04:09
49Vladyslav Shcherban (Ukraine)0:04:12
50Damean Oosthuizen (South Africa)0:04:15
51Stanislav Koniaev (Russian Federation)0:04:16
52Hamza Mansouri (Algeria)0:04:19
53Jakub Otruba (Czech Republic)0:04:20
54Marco Friedrich (Austria)0:04:21
55Onur Turgut (Turkey)0:04:32
56Raphael Kockelmann (Luxembourg)0:04:34
57Vadim Pronskiy (Kazakhstan)0:04:38
58Simon Musie (Eritrea)0:04:40
59Kristers Ansons (Latvia)0:04:43
60Abdelraouf Bengayou (Algeria)0:04:50
61Ognjen Ilic (Serbia)0:04:56
62Ayumu Watanabe (Japan)0:05:20
63Ebrahim Hajizadehasl (Islamic Republic of Iran)0:05:23
64Matthew Staples (Canada)0:05:28
65Tyler Cole (Trinidad and Tobago)0:05:35
66Saad Alsaadi (Bahrain)0:05:45
67Jean Paul Rene Ukiniwabo (Rwanda)0:05:48
68Mikayil Safarli (Azerbaijan)0:05:56
69Sheng Sha (People's Republic of China)0:05:58
70Thai Hoang Phan (Vietnam)0:06:04
71San Long Lao (Macao, China)0:06:28
72Keitaro Sawada (Japan)0:06:44
73Abdulaziz Alkhuwaytim (Saudi Arabia)0:06:59
74Thanakhan Chaiyasombat (Thailand)0:07:07
75Karim Shiraliyev (Azerbaijan)0:07:17
76Abderahim Amari (Algeria)0:07:32
77Son Chi Ieong (Macao, China)0:07:41
78Benneng Yu (People's Republic of China)0:08:02
79Tamaz Tsereteli (Georgia)0:09:21
80Jair Kelly (Aruba)0:09:24
81Abdullah Alrashdi (Saudi Arabia)0:09:48
82Noofal Al Habsi (Oman)0:10:03
83Tomas Contte (Argentina)0:10:13
DNSFarhan Farizi (Qatar)
DNSGassem Hassan (Qatar)

