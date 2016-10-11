Image 1 of 52 The final podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 52 Brandon McNulty (USA) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 52 Harry Sweeny (Australia) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 52 Sheng Sha (People's Republic of China) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 52 Jean Paul Rene Ukiniwabo (Rwanda) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 52 Awet Habtom (Eritrea) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 52 Noofal Al Habsi (Oman) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 52 Ilya Gorbushin (Kazakhstan) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 52 Tomas Contte (Argentina) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 52 Tyler Cole (Trinidad and Tobago) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 52 Clement Davy (France) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 52 Marc Hirschi (Switzerland) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 52 Kristers Ansons (Latvia) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 52 San Long Lao (Macao, China) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 52 Michel Ries (Luxembourg) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 52 Awet Habtom (Eritrea) rides to seventh (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 52 Ian Garrison (United States Of America) rides to the bronze (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 52 Andreas Leknessund (Norway) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 52 Maccie Carter (Australia) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 52 Ian Garrison (United States Of America) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 52 Jarno Mobach (Netherlands) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 52 James Fouche (New Zealand) also rode with a cambelback during the TT (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 52 Joao Almeida (Portugal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 52 Nikita Shcherbun (Russian Federation) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 52 Alexander Konychev (Italy) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 52 Ruben Apers (Belgium) rode to fifth (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 52 Damean Oosthuizen (South Africa) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 52 Jaka Primozic (Slovenia) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 52 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 52 Abdullah Alrashdi (Saudi Arabia) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 52 Nickolas Zukowsky (Canada) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 52 Jakub Otruba (Czech Republic) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 52 Alastair Christie-Johnston (Australia) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 52 Robert Stannard (New Zealand) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 52 Raphael Kockelmann (Luxembourg) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 52 Florentin Lecamus (France) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 52 The bronze medallist Ian Garrison (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 52 Mikkel Bjerg with his silver medal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 52 Brandon McNulty enjoys his gold medal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 52 Brandon McNulty alongside Bjerg and Garrison on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 52 Brandon McNulty alongside Bjerg and Garrison on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 52 The junior men's time trial podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 52 Brandon McNulty celebrates on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 52 Mikkel Bjerg with his silver medal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 52 Brandon McNulty on the top step of the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 52 Brandon McNulty on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 52 Brandon McNulty celebrates on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 52 Richard Banusch (Germany) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 52 Clement Davy (France) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 50 of 52 Andreas Leknessund (Norway) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 51 of 52 Damean Oosthuizen (South Africa) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 52 of 52 Mikkel Bjerg (Denmark) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Brandon McNulty (USA) claimed victory in the junior men's time trial at the UCI Road World Championships in Doha, beating Mikkel Bjerg (Denmark) into second place and fellow American Ian Garrison into third.

Bronze medallist in Richmond a year ago and winner of the prestigious Tour de l'Abitibi this summer, McNulty was the favourite for this event and the final rider down the start ramp. He quickly settled into a smooth rhythm and posted the quickest time at the first intermediate check.

McNulty extended his lead to eight seconds at the midpoint, and then took flight in the third quarter of the course, stretching his advantage to 30 seconds over Bjerg by the final check point. The American gave a visual demonstration of his dominance by catching his one and two-minute men in the closing kilometres, and he punched the air as he crossed the line in the day's fastest time, 35 seconds clear of Bjerg and 53 ahead of Garrison.

McNulty is in lofty company as only the third American to win a junior men's road world title after Greg LeMond's triumph in the 1979 road race and Taylor Phinney's time trial victory in Aguascalientes in 2007.

"It's incredible. Just looking back at the guys that have won in the past, it's a pretty elite group and it's impossible to describe what it feels like," said McNulty.

Bjerg had come close to victory but explained afterwards that he was not at all disappointed to come home with silver. "It feels like winning because Brandon was so strong. He was just better than me so I'm really happy with this," said the Dane.

McNulty's two companions on the podium had the benefit of an earlier start, with both rolling down the start ramp before 10am. Bjerg was first of the three to start and immediately signalled his intentions by going fastest at all three time checks. Garrison would slot in 18 seconds behind him with a strong second lap after making a comparatively slow start. Thus, the long wait would begin with Belgium's Ruben Apers joining them in the hot seat for much of the duration. Apers was pushed out before the end, and will be pondering what could have been after losing his bidon on the first lap.

As the heat ramped up, the times became slower and it wasn't until the final few riders that Bjerg's lead came under threat. The first of those contenders was his own teammate Julius Johansen, who immediately began posting fastest times. However, as with many in Monday's events, Johansen cracked in the latter stages and rolled in to post the provisional third fastest time. Hot on his heels was McNulty, who charged past his minute and two-minute men on the way to victory. Starting last of the 85 competitors, McNulty was subjected to the hottest and windiest conditions but that was not an issue for him, he explained afterwards.

"It was definitely toasty out but my home town is Phoenix, Arizona so I've grown up in this kind of heat so it wasn't too big of a shock," McNulty said. "Ian and I have been doing some crazy heat activation over these past few weeks. It wasn't fun but I felt like we were activated enough and we could handle it and push through it.

"When I caught the guy that went off in front of me, I knew that I was putting in a really good ride. When I caught the Swiss guy, that's when I knew it was pretty good. It was definitely motivating to see that I was catching the other guys and really good for the mentality to stay positive and keep pushing."

