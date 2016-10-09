UCI World Championships: Boels Dolmans win women's TTT
Canyon-SRAM Racing pushed into second
Team Time Trial - Elite Women: Doha -
Boels Dolmans won the 2016 women's World Championships team time trial with a comprehensive performance over the technical 40km course.
The team that included Elizabeth Deignan, Evelyn Stevens and Ellen van Dijk dominated the field to win in a time of 48.41. Defending champions Canyon-SRAM briefly led at the first time check but were unable to mount a sustained challenge, eventually fading to finish second, 48 seconds off Boels Dolman's winning time.
The race was marked by high temperatures and a technical start and finish, with several teams falling apart in the desert. RaboLiv fell apart in dramatic fashion with Anouska Koster suffering so badly that she crashed into the barriers. Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling finished third to take the bronze medal, 1:57 down on Boels' time.
It was an emotional win for Boels, who have never won the women's TTT event. Stevens led the team home in her final race before retiring from professional cycling and it was the Dutch team that rode the best strategy. They kept track on their main rivals in the opening kilometres, allowing Canyon to set the fastest time at the first check.
The German squad had never lost in this event and despite not starting as favourites were keen to put in a strong ride. They hit the first time check in a time of 17:01 with Boels second and Cervelo Bigla in third.
However at the 26km time check Boels Dolmans' superiority was beginning to show and they assumed the lead, putting 15 seconds their closest rivals, Canyon SRAM. The German squad's chances took a further dent when national time trial champion Mieke Kröger swung off with exhaustion, leaving the team with just five riders.
Boels then lost Christine Majerus to the heat with Karol-Ann Canuel the next to lose contact. A rouge police motorbike also slowed them briefly. However the remaining four riders held their nerve, extending their lead before crossing the line to take the first world title of these championships.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:48:42
|Chantal Blaak (Ned)
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can)
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr)
|Christine Majerus (Lux)
|Evelyn Stevens (USA)
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned)
|2
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00:48
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr)
|Hannah Barnes (GBr)
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger)
|Elena Cecchini (Ita)
|Mieke Kröger (Ger)
|Trixi Worrack (Ger)
|3
|Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:56
|Ciara Horne (GBr)
|Lisa Klein (Ger)
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin)
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA)
|Joelle Numainville (Can)
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger)
|4
|BePink
|0:02:46
|Amber Neben (USA)
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita)
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita)
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita)
|Georgia Williams (NZl)
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus)
|5
|Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|0:02:46
|Kristin Armstrong (USA)
|Allie Dragoo (USA)
|Chloe Dygert (USA)
|Annie Foreman Mackey (Can)
|Alison Jackson (Can)
|Leah Thomas (USA)
|6
|Hitec Products
|0:03:23
|Charlotte Becker (Ger)
|Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor)
|Julie Leth (Den)
|Emilie Moberg (Nor)
|Thea Thorsen (Nor)
|Kirsten Wild (Ned)
|7
|BTC City Ljubljana
|0:03:43
|Polona Batagelj (Slo)
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol)
|Corinna Lechner (Ger)
|Olena Pavlukhina (Aze)
|Anna Plichta (Pol)
|Mia Radotic (Cro)
|8
|RaboLiv Women Cycling Team
|0:06:03
|Shara Gillow (Aus)
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned)
|Anouska Koster (Ned)
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol)
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned)
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned)
