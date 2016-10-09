Image 1 of 38 Boels Dolmans celebrate in the Worlds TTT podium Image 2 of 38 Riders recover from the heat after the Worlds TTT (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 38 Twenty16 - Ridebiker on course at the Worlds TTT (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 38 Rabo Liv (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 38 BTC City Ljubljana on course at the Worlds TTT (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 6 of 38 Canyon SRAM, Boels Dolmans and Cervelo Bigla on the Worlds TTT podium (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 7 of 38 Hitec Products on course at the Worlds TTT in Doha (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 8 of 38 Cervelo Bigla on the Worlds TTT podium (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 9 of 38 Bepink finished fourth in the Worlds TTT (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 10 of 38 Rabo Liv started out well but finished last (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 11 of 38 Cervelo Bigla earned bronze in the TTT in Doha (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 12 of 38 Bepink finished fourth in the Worlds TTT (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 13 of 38 Boels Dolmans en route to winning the Worlds TTT (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 14 of 38 Rabo Liv riders compete under the sun at the Worlds TTT in Doha (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 15 of 38 Boels Dolmans on the Worlds TTT podium (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 16 of 38 Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team finishes the Worlds TTT (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 17 of 38 Anouska Koster (Rabobank Liv) finishes the Worlds TTT after crashing (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 18 of 38 Medical personnel attend to Alena Amialiusik (Canyon SRAM Racing) after the Worlds TTT (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 19 of 38 Cervelo Bigla ride through the desert during the Worlds TTT in Doha (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 20 of 38 Canyon-SRAM ride through the desert during the Worlds TTT in Doha (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 21 of 38 Boels Dolmans en route to the win at the Worlds TTT (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 22 of 38 Canyon SRAM, Boels Dolmans and Cervelo Bigla on the Worlds TTT podium (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 23 of 38 Boels Dolmans ride through the desert during the Worlds TTT in Doha (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 24 of 38 Lizzie Deignan of Great Britain celebrates with her Boels Dolmans team mates after winning the Women's Team Time Trial Image 25 of 38 First, second and third on the podium for the Worlds team time trial Image 26 of 38 Cervelo Bigla finished third in the Worlds TTT Image 27 of 38 Canyon SRAM finished second int he Worlds TTT Image 28 of 38 canyon SRAM en route to second oin the Worlds team time trial Image 29 of 38 Bepink on course during the Worlds team time trial Image 30 of 38 Rabo Liv on course during the Worlds team time trial Image 31 of 38 Lizzie Deignan of Great Britain celebrates with her Boels Dolmans team mates after winning the Women's Team Time Trial Image 32 of 38 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 33 of 38 Hitec Products (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 34 of 38 Canyon SRAM in the women's TTT (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 35 of 38 Canyon SRAM were unable to defend their title but claimed a silver medal (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 36 of 38 Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team took bronze (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 37 of 38 Raboliv Women Cycling Team (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 38 of 38 Boels Dolmans Cycling Team won the women's TTT at the Worlds in Qatar (Image credit: Getty Images)

Boels Dolmans won the 2016 women's World Championships team time trial with a comprehensive performance over the technical 40km course.

The team that included Elizabeth Deignan, Evelyn Stevens and Ellen van Dijk dominated the field to win in a time of 48.41. Defending champions Canyon-SRAM briefly led at the first time check but were unable to mount a sustained challenge, eventually fading to finish second, 48 seconds off Boels Dolman's winning time.

The race was marked by high temperatures and a technical start and finish, with several teams falling apart in the desert. RaboLiv fell apart in dramatic fashion with Anouska Koster suffering so badly that she crashed into the barriers. Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling finished third to take the bronze medal, 1:57 down on Boels' time.

It was an emotional win for Boels, who have never won the women's TTT event. Stevens led the team home in her final race before retiring from professional cycling and it was the Dutch team that rode the best strategy. They kept track on their main rivals in the opening kilometres, allowing Canyon to set the fastest time at the first check.

The German squad had never lost in this event and despite not starting as favourites were keen to put in a strong ride. They hit the first time check in a time of 17:01 with Boels second and Cervelo Bigla in third.

However at the 26km time check Boels Dolmans' superiority was beginning to show and they assumed the lead, putting 15 seconds their closest rivals, Canyon SRAM. The German squad's chances took a further dent when national time trial champion Mieke Kröger swung off with exhaustion, leaving the team with just five riders.

Boels then lost Christine Majerus to the heat with Karol-Ann Canuel the next to lose contact. A rouge police motorbike also slowed them briefly. However the remaining four riders held their nerve, extending their lead before crossing the line to take the first world title of these championships.

