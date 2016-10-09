Trending

UCI World Championships: Boels Dolmans win women's TTT

Canyon-SRAM Racing pushed into second

Boels Dolmans celebrate in the Worlds TTT podium

Riders recover from the heat after the Worlds TTT

Twenty16 - Ridebiker on course at the Worlds TTT

Rabo Liv

BTC City Ljubljana on course at the Worlds TTT

Canyon SRAM, Boels Dolmans and Cervelo Bigla on the Worlds TTT podium

Hitec Products on course at the Worlds TTT in Doha

Cervelo Bigla on the Worlds TTT podium

Bepink finished fourth in the Worlds TTT

Rabo Liv started out well but finished last

Cervelo Bigla earned bronze in the TTT in Doha

Bepink finished fourth in the Worlds TTT

Boels Dolmans en route to winning the Worlds TTT

Rabo Liv riders compete under the sun at the Worlds TTT in Doha

Boels Dolmans on the Worlds TTT podium

Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team finishes the Worlds TTT

Anouska Koster (Rabobank Liv) finishes the Worlds TTT after crashing

Medical personnel attend to Alena Amialiusik (Canyon SRAM Racing) after the Worlds TTT

Cervelo Bigla ride through the desert during the Worlds TTT in Doha

Canyon-SRAM ride through the desert during the Worlds TTT in Doha

Boels Dolmans en route to the win at the Worlds TTT

Canyon SRAM, Boels Dolmans and Cervelo Bigla on the Worlds TTT podium

Boels Dolmans ride through the desert during the Worlds TTT in Doha

Lizzie Deignan of Great Britain celebrates with her Boels Dolmans team mates after winning the Women's Team Time Trial

First, second and third on the podium for the Worlds team time trial

Cervelo Bigla finished third in the Worlds TTT

Canyon SRAM finished second int he Worlds TTT

canyon SRAM en route to second oin the Worlds team time trial

Bepink on course during the Worlds team time trial

Rabo Liv on course during the Worlds team time trial

Lizzie Deignan of Great Britain celebrates with her Boels Dolmans team mates after winning the Women's Team Time Trial

Hitec Products

Canyon SRAM in the women's TTT

Canyon SRAM were unable to defend their title but claimed a silver medal

Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team took bronze

Raboliv Women Cycling Team

Boels Dolmans Cycling Team won the women's TTT at the Worlds in Qatar

Boels Dolmans won the 2016 women's World Championships team time trial with a comprehensive performance over the technical 40km course.

The team that included Elizabeth Deignan, Evelyn Stevens and Ellen van Dijk dominated the field to win in a time of 48.41. Defending champions Canyon-SRAM briefly led at the first time check but were unable to mount a sustained challenge, eventually fading to finish second, 48 seconds off Boels Dolman's winning time. 

The race was marked by high temperatures and a technical start and finish, with several teams falling apart in the desert. RaboLiv fell apart in dramatic fashion with Anouska Koster suffering so badly that she crashed into the barriers. Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling finished third to take the bronze medal, 1:57 down on Boels' time.

It was an emotional win for Boels, who have never won the women's TTT event. Stevens led the team home in her final race before retiring from professional cycling and it was the Dutch team that rode the best strategy. They kept track on their main rivals in the opening kilometres, allowing Canyon to set the fastest time at the first check.

The German squad had never lost in this event and despite not starting as favourites were keen to put in a strong ride. They hit the first time check in a time of 17:01 with Boels second and Cervelo Bigla in third. 

However at the 26km time check Boels Dolmans' superiority was beginning to show and they assumed the lead, putting 15 seconds their closest rivals, Canyon SRAM. The German squad's chances took a further dent when national time trial champion Mieke Kröger swung off with exhaustion, leaving the team with just five riders.

Boels then lost Christine Majerus to the heat with Karol-Ann Canuel the next to lose contact. A rouge police motorbike also slowed them briefly. However the remaining four riders held their nerve, extending their lead before crossing the line to take the first world title of these championships.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:48:42
Chantal Blaak (Ned)
Karol-Ann Canuel (Can)
Elizabeth Deignan (GBr)
Christine Majerus (Lux)
Evelyn Stevens (USA)
Ellen van Dijk (Ned)
2Canyon SRAM Racing0:00:48
Alena Amialiusik (Blr)
Hannah Barnes (GBr)
Lisa Brennauer (Ger)
Elena Cecchini (Ita)
Mieke Kröger (Ger)
Trixi Worrack (Ger)
3Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:01:56
Ciara Horne (GBr)
Lisa Klein (Ger)
Lotta Lepistö (Fin)
Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA)
Joelle Numainville (Can)
Stephanie Pohl (Ger)
4BePink0:02:46
Amber Neben (USA)
Francesca Pattaro (Ita)
Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita)
Silvia Valsecchi (Ita)
Georgia Williams (NZl)
Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus)
5Twenty16 - Ridebiker0:02:46
Kristin Armstrong (USA)
Allie Dragoo (USA)
Chloe Dygert (USA)
Annie Foreman Mackey (Can)
Alison Jackson (Can)
Leah Thomas (USA)
6Hitec Products0:03:23
Charlotte Becker (Ger)
Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor)
Julie Leth (Den)
Emilie Moberg (Nor)
Thea Thorsen (Nor)
Kirsten Wild (Ned)
7BTC City Ljubljana0:03:43
Polona Batagelj (Slo)
Eugenia Bujak (Pol)
Corinna Lechner (Ger)
Olena Pavlukhina (Aze)
Anna Plichta (Pol)
Mia Radotic (Cro)
8RaboLiv Women Cycling Team0:06:03
Shara Gillow (Aus)
Roxane Knetemann (Ned)
Anouska Koster (Ned)
Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol)
Moniek Tenniglo (Ned)
Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned)

