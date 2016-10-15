Image 1 of 47 Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) wins the bunch sprint for the rainbow jersey at the UCI Road World Championships in Doha Qatar Image 2 of 47 Najla Aljeraiwi (Kuwait) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 47 Emma Johansson (Sweden) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 47 Riders wear ice vests ahead of the women's road race at the World Championships (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 47 Kirsten Wild looks over at Amalie Dideriksen after the sprint at the World Championships (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 47 Marianne Vos (Netherlands) at the World Championships (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 47 Sweden at the World Championships (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 47 The women's peloton leave the start line in Doha at the World Championships (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 47 The women's peloton at the World Championships (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 47 Elite women's road race at the World Championships (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 47 Ice packs down the back of the riders' jerseys at the World Championships (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 47 The Belgium team at the World Championships (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 47 Belgium's Jolien D'hoore at the World Championships (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 47 Lizzie Deignan (Great Britain) congratulates new world champion Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 47 Lotta Lepisto (Finland) with the bronze medal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 47 New world champion Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 47 New world champion Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 47 2016 World Championships podium (L-R): Kirsten Wild (Netherlands), Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark), Lotta Lepisto (Finland) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 47 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) with the silver medal beside new world champion Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 47 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) settles for the silver medal in Doha (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 47 Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) in the world champion's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 47 Team Canada race in the peloton at the World Championships (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 47 The Italian team was without sprinter Giorgia Bronzini due to illness at the World Championships (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 47 Defending champion Lizzie Deignan (Great Britain) on the start line Image 25 of 47 Great Britain on the sign-in stage in Doha Image 26 of 47 Amalie Dideriksen of Denmark is the new elite women's world champion Image 27 of 47 The Dutch team lead-out Kirsten Wild in Doha, Qatar Image 28 of 47 The elite women's field at the World Championships in Doha, Qatar Image 29 of 47 The peloton is all together at the elite women's road race in Doha Image 30 of 47 Amalie Dideriksen of Denmark is the new elite women's world champion Image 31 of 47 Lotta Lepisto celebrates her bronze medal on the podium in Qatar Image 32 of 47 Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) shakes hands with runner-up Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) Image 33 of 47 Amalie Dideriksen of Denmark won the elite women’s road race at the World Championships Image 34 of 47 Amalie Dideriksen of Denmark won the elite women’s road race at the World Championships Image 35 of 47 Amalie Dideriksen of Denmark won the elite women’s road race at the World Championships Image 36 of 47 The elite women's road race gets underway in Doha Image 37 of 47 Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy) rolls to the start line in Doha Image 38 of 47 Amalie Dideriksen of Denmark won the elite women’s road race at the World Championships Image 39 of 47 The women's road race in Doha, Qatar Image 40 of 47 Hannah Barnes (Great Britain) Image 41 of 47 Great Britain after the women's road race Image 42 of 47 Amalie Dideriksen of Denmark won the elite women’s road race at the World Championships Image 43 of 47 Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) wins the elite women's world title at the UCI Road World Championships Image 44 of 47 Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) and Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) race to the finish line in Doha Image 45 of 47 Amalie Dideriksen of Denmark won the women’s World Championship ahead of Dutch sprinter Kirsten Wild Image 46 of 47 Amalie Dideriksen of Denmark won the women’s World Championship in Qatar Image 47 of 47 Amalie Dideriksen of Denmark won the women’s World Championship in Qatar

Amalie Dideriksen of Denmark won the elite women's road race at the World Championships in a close sprint, beating favourite Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) to the line. Third place went to Finland's Lotta Lepisto in a predicted sprint finish after nearly 135km of racing in Doha.

The Dutch team controlled the race with a series of attacks, while defending champion Lizzie Deignan and her Great Britain team looked to keep the peloton together before riding aggressively on the final lap.

It was the Dutch team that dominated the final kilometres, with their entire team leading the peloton into the final five kilometres. Pre-race favourite, Wild, opened the sprint after a lead-out from Marianne Vos but Dideriksen fought hard to be on Wild's rear wheel and came around the Dutch rider inside the final 25 metres.

Deignan could not match the best pure sprinters and was forced to settle for fourth, while another favourite, Chloe Hosking (Australia), finished in seventh.

A late attack by American Amber Neben, who won the time trial title, had earlier given hopes of a double rainbow jersey, but it was not to be and, Dideriksen, just 20 years old, claimed the biggest win of her young professional career. She put in a perfect and mature race, and even though she was involved in a crash, she timed her effort and only rode in the wind once. Just when it mattered most.

"I dreamed of this. But today I had such good teammates, who even brought me back too after a crash. I chose Wild's wheel in the sprint. Winning here is a surprise for me too," she said at the finish.

For Wild there was only heartbreak: "I am actually pretty disappointed. We rode a very good race, we had it under control," the Dutch rider said before admitting she had sprinted too soon.





How it unfolded

Temperatures of 35° Celsius at the start saw a number of riders take to the road with ice vests. One of the top favourites was missing with Giorgia Bronzini, Italy's two-time world champion (2011 and 2012), ruled out through illness.

The women took on 28 kilometres through Doha before starting on seven laps of The Pearl, for a total of 134.5km.

The first attack came as the flag was dropped, with Olympic rider Eri Yonamine of Japan taking off. She took a lead of over 30 seconds on to the first lap of the circuit course, with Great Britain leading the chase.

The Japanese rider held on to an 18-second gap as she started the second lap as a variety of nations shared the chase work, but it remained a subdued affair. Wild was involved in a crash shortly after the lap started, but a teammate was quickly there to bring her back to the field.

Swiss rider Nicole Hanselmann jumped from the field and joined Yonamine on the next lap, and the duo were able to increase the gap to some 50 seconds.

The Dutch made their first move of the day with Amy Pieters attacking on lap two. She was quickly brought back, but the action served to bring down the gap to the two leaders.

The action then started, with Paz Bash (Israel) giving chase to the two leaders. She too was brought back, but the pace had picked up and the gap dropped. Dutch riders Marianne Vos and Pieters were at the front of the field, forcing the tempo and posing a major threat if they would get away.

With 70km to go, the break was over, and the Dutch riders continued to put the pressure on the rest of the field. Time trial world champion Amber Neben (USA) gave it a try but was not allowed to get away.

Anna van der Breggen was the next to put in a strong dig, as the Dutch used their usual tactics to break up the field and attempt to demonstrate their dominance. But at this point they were still satisfied to let things stay more or less together.

It was a significantly reduced group that finished the fourth lap, with the Dutch pressure having paid off. Unluckily for Australia, Tiffany Cromwell crashed during one of the tempo increases, and the wait for help threw her back.

Neben went again with 43km to go and she used her proven time trial skills to slowly build up a decent gap. The Dutch reacted when it got up to over 40 seconds, unwilling to let the time trial champion simply run away with the race. None other than Marianne Vos led the chase. But the gap did not fall and even increased.

During the lap, Olga Zabelinskaya was removed from the race after being disqualified for an illegal bike change – or more accurately, the jury tried to remove her. The Russian simply kept on going.

With 34km to go, Neben's gap had moved up to nearly 50 seconds, and Belgium joined in on the chase. She took a gap of 36 seconds into the penultimate lap, with 30km to go. From there the gap kept dropping gradually, and the final lap started with the American only six seconds up. She was caught shortly after crossing the line.

Further attacks came as soon as the feed zone was passed, with Danielle King (Great Britain) being the first to go. A small group formed but was then joined by the field again.

Attack followed attack, and the pace skyrocketed, only to calm again, with the orange-clad Dutch riders firmly at the front of things. The field continued on sedately towards the finish line.

Seven Dutch riders led the field into the final four kilometres, keeping the pace high to eliminate the chances of any more escapes. The formation continued on into the final kilometre, with Wild on third wheel.

The Italians, Americans and Canadians made moves, but couldn't break through. It looked as if Wild would waltz to the title, but went early into the wind. At the last second she was caught by Denmark's Amalie Dideriksen. Wild looked on unbelievingly as she crossed the line as second.



