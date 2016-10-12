Image 1 of 59 Tony Martin (Germany) en route to the gold medal at the 2016 UCI Road World Championships (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 59 Tony Martin (Germany) wins his fourth world title in the men's time trial Image 3 of 59 Tony Martin (Germany) celebrates his time trial world title on the podium in Doha Image 4 of 59 Tony Martin (Germany) listens to his national anthem on the podium in Doha Image 5 of 59 Tony Martin (Germany) wins the time trial title at the 2016 UCI Road World Championships Image 6 of 59 2016 World Championships time trial podium (l-r): Vasil Kiryienka (Belarus), Tony Martin (Germany), Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spain) Image 7 of 59 Tony Martin (Germany) after winning the World Championships time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 59 Tony Martin (Germany) after winning the World Championships time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 59 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Norway) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 59 Rohan Dennis (Australia) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 59 Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 59 Tony Martin (Germany) is congratulated after his win by trade teammate Yves Lampaert (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 59 Tony Martin (Germany) after winning the World Championships time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 59 Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 59 Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands) missed the top 10 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 59 Tony Martin (Germany) after winning the World Championships time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 59 Tony Martin (Germany) after winning the World Championships time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 59 Jasha Sütterlin (Germany) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 59 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 59 Tony Martin (Germany) wins the time trial title at the 2016 UCI Road World Championships Image 21 of 59 Tony Martin (Germany) wins the time trial title at the 2016 UCI Road World Championships Image 22 of 59 Colombia's Walter Vargas competes in the men's elite individual time trial Image 23 of 59 Alex Dowsett (Great Britain) Image 24 of 59 Tony Martin (Germany) Image 25 of 59 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Norway) Image 26 of 59 Hugo Houle (Canada) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 59 Yves Lampaert (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 59 Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 59 Tony Martin (Germany) cools down after winning the World Championships time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 59 Vasil Kiryienka (Belarus) rides to silver in Doha (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 59 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spain) claimed the bronze in Doha (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 59 Anton Vorobyev (Russia) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 59 Ryan Roth (Canada) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 59 Luke Durbridge (Australia) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 59 Jack Bauer (New Zealand) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 59 Tony Martin (Germany) wins the time trial title at the 2016 UCI Road World Championships Image 37 of 59 Tony Martin (Germany) wins the time trial title at the 2016 UCI Road World Championships Image 38 of 59 Tony Martin (Germany) wins the time trial title at the 2016 UCI Road World Championships Image 39 of 59 Nicolas Roche (Ireland) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 59 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spain) Image 41 of 59 Maciej Bodnar (Poland) Image 42 of 59 Johan Le Bon (France) Image 43 of 59 Tony Martin (Germany) Image 44 of 59 Bob Jungels (Luxembourg) Image 45 of 59 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Norway) Image 46 of 59 Alex Dowsett (Great Britain) Image 47 of 59 Manuel Quinziato (Italy) Image 48 of 59 Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands) Image 49 of 59 Nelson Oliveira (Portugal) Image 50 of 59 Rohan Dennis (Australia) Image 51 of 59 Taylor Phinney (USA) Image 52 of 59 Vegard Stake Laengen (Norway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 53 of 59 Hafiz Tahir Mahmood (Pakistan) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 54 of 59 Naveen John (India) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 55 of 59 Burr Ho (Hong Kong, China) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 56 of 59 Stephen Cummings (Great Britain) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 57 of 59 Jack Bauer (New Zealand) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 58 of 59 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kazakhstan) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 59 of 59 Ryan Roth (Canada) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tony Martin (Germany) used his power and experience to win the elite men time trial world title for a fourth time in his successful career.

The Etixx-QuickStep professional returned to his traditional time trial position recently and seems to have rediscovered the speed that gave him three world titles between 2011 and 2013. Martin handled the heat and humidity well, staying in his aerodynamic tuck and pushing through the hot air at an average speed of 53.651 km/h.

He set a time of 44:42 for the 40km course, beating 2015 world champion Vasil Kiryienka (Belarus) by 45 seconds. Jonathan Castroviejo (Spain) was third at 1:10. Maciej Bodnar (Poland) finished a surprising fourth after being ignored by the television cameras with a time of 45:59, 1:16 slower than Martin.

Ireland's Ryan Mullen occupied the hot seat for a long time after setting a time 46:06. He suffered nervously as many of his rivals failed to beat his excellent time but had to be content with fifth place.

Several big name time trialists and predicted contenders performed below expectations, with the heat and the fatigue of a long season clearly impacting some riders' performances.

Rohan Dennis (Australia) set a time of 46:10 to finish sixth after struggling to push a big gear in the final part of the time trial. He finished 1:27 slower than Martin. Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands) finished a more distant 11th at 2:01, Alex Dowsett (Great Britain) was 12th at 2:11 and Taylor Phinney (USA) was 15th at 2:21.

A fourth individual world title

Martin started steady at the isolated Lusail arena in the desert and was fastest at both time checks on the road towards the finish area in the Pearl residential complex. He pushed his usual huge gear with his mouth open sucking in as much air as possible.

He sat on a curb and waited for Kiryienka to finish his ride before celebrating victory with a loud "Yes!" and an emotional hug with Etixx-QuickStep teammate Yves Lampaert of Belgium, who finished seventh.

Like long-time rival Fabian Cancellara, Martin has now won four individual time trial world titles. He will wear the rainbow jersey for the Katusha-Alpecin team in 2017 after deciding to leave Etixx-QuickStep.





"The course was really made for me. The only thing I was scared of was the heat but I had good preparation at home, then coming here having a good week with the team, getting a lot of knowledge about what I had to do. I was also strong in the head, I was not the favourite, I had no pressure, I just had fun on the road, I have to say.”

According to calculations by French newspaper L'Equipe, 44 of Martin's 60 career victories have come in time trials. He added his individual victory in Qatar to the team time trial title won with Etixx-QuickStep on Sunday.

"I always said I don't count the victories," Martin said. "I look forward from year to year, and I want to be world champion every year. I'm so proud I am able to wear the world champion's suit next year – I've missed it a lot. Now I'm looking forward to riding with the rainbow jersey next season."

Before then Martin will be part of the German team in Sunday's elite men road race, where he will support Andre Greipel and Marcel Kittel.

Full Results